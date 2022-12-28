Russian Football Union considering switch from UEFA to Asian Football Confederation

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has again pushed an Executive Committee vote back on transitioning from UEFA to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on November 27 that the organisation was considering moving to become part of the Asian body, due to backlash among European nations over the war in Ukraine.

The issue was discussed on Friday (December 23) at an Executive Committee meeting, but the decision was postponed until today.

This has now been postponed a further four days to Saturday (December 31).

“The RFU has decided to postpone the Executive Committee’s vote on withdrawing from UEFA and moving to the AFC,” read a statement, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

“The postponement is due to the need for additional consultations related to Russia’s potential move to the AFC.

“Voting will take place by December 31 2022.”

UEFA and FIFA suspended Russian clubs and national teams from its international competitions, four days after the invasion of Ukraine started.

Russia were not able to play in the playoffs for a spot at the FIFA World Cup, as a result.

Although always affiliated with UEFA since independence and as part of the Soviet Union, it would not be unprecedented to see a move made.

Australia previously played as a member of the Oceania Football Confederation, but moved to the AFC in 2006.

Guam and Northern Mariana Islands, which are geographically part of Oceania, compete in Asian football too.

Israel and Kazakhstan are geographically not in Europe, but are UEFA members.

Russia is one of few countries regarded as Eurasian, with its borders covering parts of both continents.

*Courtesy: insidethegames

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...