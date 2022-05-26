News

Russian forces attack 40 towns in Donbas – Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked more than 40 towns in the eastern Donbas and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s military said.

“The occupiers fired at more than 40 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk region, destroying or damaging 47 civilian sites, including 38 homes and a school. As a result of this shelling five civilians died and 12 were wounded,” the Joint Task Force of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Facebook.

In the past month, Russia has trained its focus on taking full control of the Donbas region, reports the BBC.

Russia has sent thousands of troops into the region, attacking from three sides in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces holding out in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Their fall would leave the whole of Luhansk province under Russian control, a key Kremlin war aim.

On Sunday, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai had accused Russia of adopting a “scorched-earth approach” in its efforts to capture Severodonetsk.

Gaidai warned that Russian forces have destroyed all but one bridge across the Donets river and said that the city is at risk of being cut off.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said attempts to “appease” Vladimir Putin were dangerous, in a press release ahead of her trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

“Russian aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with force. We must be adamant in ensuring the victory of Ukraine with military assistance and sanctions. Now we can no longer take our foot off the gas pedal,” she said.

Ms Truss will be addressing the armed forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina with an aim to urge UK’s western allies to make sure President Putin loses in Ukraine, the press release said.

On Wednesday, European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom had announced the creation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group.

The group will aid the War Crimes Units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in its investigation and prosecution of conflict-related crimes.

 

