News

Russian forces retreat as Ukraine takes key towns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns, as a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack makes further gains.

Ukrainian officials said troops entered Kupiansk, a vital eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday, reports the BBC.

Russia’s defence ministry then said its troops have retreated from nearby Izyum to allow them “to regroup”.

The ministry also confirmed the withdrawal of troops from a third key town, Balaklyia, in order to “bolster efforts” on the Donetsk front.

The Ukrainian advances – if held – would be the most significant since Russia withdrew from areas around Kyiv in April.

In his nightly video address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine had now liberated 2,000 sq km (700 sq miles) from Russia since beginning a renewed counter-offensive earlier this month.

His claim would suggest that half of that area has been recaptured in the last 48 hours alone – as it is twice the area of territory Zelensky said had been liberated when he spoke on Thursday evening.

Russia’s admission of a withdrawal from Izyum is significant because it was a major military hub for Moscow.

“A three-day operation was carried out on the drawdown and organised transfer of the Izyum-Balakliya group of troops to the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the Russian statement said.

“In order to prevent damage to the Russian troops, a powerful fire defeat was inflicted on the enemy.”

Shortly afterwards, the chief administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the Kharkiv region recommended that its residents evacuate to Russia “to save lives”, according to the Russian state-run Tass news agency.

And the governor of the neighbouring Belgorod region, in Russia, said mobile catering, heating, and medical assistance would be available to people queuing to cross the border.

The advances will be seen as a sign that Ukraine’s army has the capacity to retake Russian-occupied territory, crucial as Kyiv continues to ask its hard-pressed Western allies for military support.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said the latest developments had shown its forces were able to defeat the Russian army and could end the war faster with more Western weapons.

Earlier, UK defence officials said Ukraine had advanced 50km (31 miles) into previously Russian-held territory.

“Russian forces were likely taken by surprise,” the UK Ministry of Defence said. “The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns.”

Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in the east earlier this week, while international attention was focused on an anticipated advance near the southern city of Kherson.

Analysts believe Russia redirected some of its most seasoned troops to defend the city.

But as well as gaining ground in the east, Ukraine is also making gains in the south, an official said.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army’s southern command, said they had advanced “between two and several dozens of kilometres” along that front.

But Russian forces fighting on the southern front are said to have dug into defensive positions, and Ukraine’s troops have faced heavy resistance since the offensive began.

And in Kharkiv itself, one person was killed and several homes damaged on Saturday as Russian rocket fire hit the city, according to local officials.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Presidency: Buhari’s willing to give all it takes for unity, peace

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was willing to give all it takes to ensure unity and peace in the country. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure yesterday while receiving some Nollywood actors, members of the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), and representatives of […]
News

Anambra guber: PDP warns against emergency rule

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government against the imposition of state of emergency in Anambra State ahead of the November 6 governorship election. PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said any plan to foist an emergency rule in Anambra State is a ploy by the APC-led […]
News

Oyo: Purveyors of fake news behind Makinde for President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A fake news item, purportedly promoting Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as a presidential hopeful in the 2023 election, has come to the attention of the Media Office of the Governor. The banner advert, with the picture of Governor Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as a picture of the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica