Russian forces withdrawn from Kyiv – Pentagon

*US warns India against aligning with Russia

US defence department officials have said that Russia’s withdrawal from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions is now complete.

“Russian forces near Kyiv and Chernihiv have completed their withdrawal from the area to re-consolidate and refit in Belarus and Russia,” a Pentagon official told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are not showing Russian forces in or around Kyiv or in or around Chernihiv,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby later added, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has achieved zero of his strategic goals”.

“He’s really only taking control of a small population centers….They haven’t taken Kharkiv.”

It comes days after Russia announced that it would focus its efforts on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, reports the BBC.

A senior Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Russian troops may be heading back to Kyiv in the future, and that it remains unclear if the retreating troops will return.

According to the Institute for the Study of War think-tank, the Russian units retreating from around Kyiv are unlikely to “regain combat effectiveness for some time”.

Of the 130 Russian battalions that have been sent to Ukraine, more than 80 still remain in the country, the official said.

The Associated Press, citing a US defence official, reported that the number of withdrawing Russian troops amounts to at least 24,000 men.

Meanwhile, the United States has trained a small number of Ukrainians who are already in the US on how to use advanced anti-tank Switchblade drones, a senior US defence official says.

The weapon, which can fit into a backpack, has the ability to “loiter” over a target miles away from the operator. They are often called “kamikaze” drones, because of the way they smash into their target, bearing a warhead at their tip.

The Ukrainians being trained were participating in professional military education programmes, the official said, and they may receive more training on other systems before returning to Ukraine “relatively soon”.

Switchblade drones are new to the Ukrainian military. The White House said on 16 March it would supply 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine.

It is currently taking an average of 4-6 days for the shipments to start arriving in Ukraine, said an official, describing it as incredibly fast.

The US official also said that overall, Russia had launched 1,450 missiles into Ukraine since the invasion began.

And in a related development, President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser has said that the US warned India against partnering too closely with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

“Our message to the Indian government is that the costs and consequences for them of moving into a more explicit strategic alignment with Russia will be significant and long-term,” White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters on Wednesday.

“There are certainly areas where we have been disappointed by both China and India’s decisions, in the context of the invasion,” he added.

India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as other countries have done.

The country, which the US sees as a counter to China’s power in Asia, is the largest importer of Russian weapons, according to Bloomberg.

It comes after US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh made an official visit to India last week.

“What Daleep did make clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said after Singh returned this week.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...