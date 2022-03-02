Russian invasion: Ex-Eagles star’s family stuck in Ukraine

Former Super Eagles player and current Lobi Stars of Makurdi coach, Eddie Dombraye is disturbed by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine as his wife and son are stuck in the war-ravaged country. Dombraye told TheCable, an online newspaper in Nigeria that his wife and five-year old son are stuck at the train station in Ukraine as they seek to find their way to Poland. Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday, thousands of foreigners and locals have attempted to cross to neighbouring countries including Poland. “They were supposed to catch the train from Boryspil which is about 15 kilometers away from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, but the train was cancelled. They are currently looking for a different alternative,” he said. Dombraye said he lived in Ukraine with his family before getting an offer to work as the Head Coach of NPFL side, Lobi Stars in September 2021. He said his family – wife and two kids were billed to join him in Nigeria on Sunday but the crisis got worse and they were unable to. One of his children, who holds a Polish passport is also currently in Poland and was scheduled to join him.

