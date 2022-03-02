Sports

Russian invasion: Ex-Eagles star’s family stuck in Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles player and current Lobi Stars of Makurdi coach, Eddie Dombraye is disturbed by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine as his wife and son are stuck in the war-ravaged country. Dombraye told TheCable, an online newspaper in Nigeria that his wife and five-year old son are stuck at the train station in Ukraine as they seek to find their way to Poland. Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday, thousands of foreigners and locals have attempted to cross to neighbouring countries including Poland. “They were supposed to catch the train from Boryspil which is about 15 kilometers away from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, but the train was cancelled. They are currently looking for a different alternative,” he said. Dombraye said he lived in Ukraine with his family before getting an offer to work as the Head Coach of NPFL side, Lobi Stars in September 2021. He said his family – wife and two kids were billed to join him in Nigeria on Sunday but the crisis got worse and they were unable to. One of his children, who holds a Polish passport is also currently in Poland and was scheduled to join him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Derby Della Madonnina to air live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

DStv and GOtv customers get to watch a classic Serie A rivalry, AC Milan and Internazionale do battle at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday, 7 November 2021 at 8:45pm live on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31) and SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33). The game will see two of Italy’s […]
Sports

Messi suffers first PSG defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Paris St-Germain’s 100% start in Ligue 1 was ended by Rennes as Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat since arriving at the club.   The hosts scored two quick goals either side of  half-time through Gatetan Laborde and Flavien Tait. Mauricio Pochettino’s side did not have a single shot on target, despite Messi, Neymar and […]
Sports

UEFA League: Berghuis helps Ajax to win over Besiktas

Posted on Author Reporter

*Shakhtar hold Inter to goalless draw as Usyk looks on Steven Berghuis scored one goal and set up another as Ajax Amsterdam were comfortable 2-0 winners over injury-hit Besiktas in their Champions League Group C clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday. Sebastien Haller added a second goal for the home team, who spurned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica