Russian invasion: Ex-Eagles star’s family stuck in Ukraine

Former Super Eagles player and current Lobi Stars of Makurdi coach, Eddie Dombraye is disturbed by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine as his wife and son are stuck in the war-ravaged country. Dombraye told TheCable, an online newspaper in Nigeria that his wife and five-year old son are stuck at the train station in Ukraine as they seek to find their way to Poland. Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday, thousands of foreigners and locals have attempted to cross to neighbouring countries including Poland. “They were supposed to catch the train from Boryspil which is about 15 kilometers away from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, but the train was cancelled. They are currently looking for a different alternative,” he said. Dombraye said he lived in Ukraine with his family before getting an offer to work as the Head Coach of NPFL side, Lobi Stars in September 2021. He said his family – wife and two kids were billed to join him in Nigeria on Sunday but the crisis got worse and they were unable to. One of his children, who holds a Polish passport is also currently in Poland and was scheduled to join him.
Derby Della Madonnina to air live on DStv, GOtv
DStv and GOtv customers get to watch a classic Serie A rivalry, AC Milan and Internazionale do battle at the San Siro Stadium on Sunday, 7 November 2021 at 8:45pm live on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31) and SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33). The game will see two of Italy's […]
Messi suffers first PSG defeat
Paris St-Germain's 100% start in Ligue 1 was ended by Rennes as Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat since arriving at the club. The hosts scored two quick goals either side of half-time through Gatean Laborde and Flavien Tait. Mauricio Pochettino's side did not have a single shot on target, despite Messi, Neymar and […]
UEFA League: Berghuis helps Ajax to win over Besiktas
*Shakhtar hold Inter to goalless draw as Usyk looks on Steven Berghuis scored one goal and set up another as Ajax Amsterdam were comfortable 2-0 winners over injury-hit Besiktas in their Champions League Group C clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday. Sebastien Haller added a second goal for the home team, who spurned […]
