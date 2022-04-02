Russian pull-out noticeable in north – Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly withdrawn from Hostomel Airport, near Ukraine’s capital, which has been subject to fighting since the start of the conflict, according to UK military intelligence.

“Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its early morning briefing on Saturday, reports the BBC.

“Along the eastern axis, Ukraine has re-taken several villages. In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting,” the ministry added.

Hostomel has seen heavy fighting since February 24, when Russian airborne troops came in by helicopter to seize a cargo airport as a bridgehead.

Hostomel is a small and strategically important town. Prior to the war, it was home to Ukraine’s most important international cargo airport and a key military airbase.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will renew its attempts today to evacuate residents from the shattered city of Mariupol.

Yesterday, the humanitarian group had to call off its rescue efforts after “arrangements and conditions made it impossible” for their convoy to proceed.

The group had planned to send 54 buses and many cars to help evacuate thousands flee the city – which has been encircled by Russian troops and has seen the most intense bombing.

A Red Cross spokesman on Friday said they hadn’t received guarantees the route they’d take would be safe, so had retreated to Zaporizhzhia.

“They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol.”

But “it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees”.

There have been several evacuation attempts in the past month which also failed or were called off. Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking fleeing civilians on multiple occasions – something Moscow denies.

An estimated 160,000 people remain trapped in Mariupol – where they’re short of food, water, medicine and electricity. At least 5,000 residents have been killed so far in the attacks, local officials say.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...