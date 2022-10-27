News

Russian tactics in east Ukraine ‘crazy’ – Zelensky

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian commanders of “craziness” in their efforts to capture the eastern town of Bakhmut.

The town – which sits in the Donetsk region and had a pre-war population of 70,000 – has been the centre of Russian attacks for months, reports the BBC.

Despite a looming Ukrainian advance on the key city of Kherson, Zelensky said the attacks continued in force.

Taking the town would be a symbolic victory for Russia.

“This is where the craziness of the Russian command is most evident,” Zelensky said in his nightly address from Kyiv. “Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes.”

Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior advisor to Zelensky, said on one day Russian forces launched eight separate attacks on Bakhmut before lunchtime and had been pushed back on each occasion.

The town sits on a main road leading to the Ukrainian-held cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Analysts say the town has little military value in itself, though if Bakhmut were to fall it would bring other cities back within range of Russian artillery and help change the narrative of a conflict in which Moscow’s forces have been gradually retreating.

Regular Russian troops in the region are reportedly being supported by Wagner paramilitary mercenaries. The group’s founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin is said to want to capture the town as a political prize.

On Sunday, the mercenary chief acknowledged the slow pace of the Russian advance on Bakhmut, saying troops were gaining only “100-200 meters a day”.

“Our units are constantly meeting with the most fierce enemy resistance, and I note that the enemy is well prepared, motivated, and works confidently and harmoniously,” Prigozhin said in a statement published by one of his companies. “This does not prevent our fighters from moving forward, but I cannot comment on how long it will take.”

Despite the intense attacks, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground and hailed his troops as “heroes”.

Ukrainian forces also continue to advance in the south towards Kherson, where Russia has ordered civilians to evacuate.

While Zelensky did not offer a direct update on the advance, he said his troops were “strengthening our positions everywhere at the front, reducing the capabilities of the occupiers, destroying their logistics and preparing good news for Ukraine”.

But officials in Kyiv have warned that Russian forces are digging in around the city and intercepted radio reports suggest that newly “mobilised” Russian recruits have been sent there to shore up defences.

Arestovych said on Tuesday that no Russian forces were preparing to withdraw from the city and predicted that “the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson”.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, said the pace of the advance was being hampered by wet conditions, making the counter-offensive more difficult than the eastern advance that pushed Russian troops rapidly back in September.

Elsewhere, pro-Russian administrators in the eastern Luhansk province said Ukrainian forces had again started to advance in the region. They said heavy fighting is taking place around the towns of Kreminna and Svatove, which fell to Russia earlier this year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

$418m judgment debt: Malami conniving with contractors –Govs allege

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Governors have accused the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, of conniving with contractors to defraud the masses.   The governors were reacting to a statement allegedly written by Malami’s media aide, Umar Gwandu, in support of the deductions of the  sum of $418 million from the Federation Account […]
News Top Stories

Mixed fortunes trail continuous voters registration across states

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Clement James, Dominic Adewole, Olufemi Adediran, Clement

Mixed reactions are currently trailing the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise organised by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. While some Nigerians are enthusiastic about getting registered so that they could participate in the forthcoming general elections in 2023, there seems […]
News

2023: Kogi lawmakers in Kwara, seek support for Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Ahead of the 2023 general election, lawmakers from the Kogi State House of Assembly were yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital,  where they solicited the support of All Progressives Congress (APC) members for Governor Yahaya Bello to emerge as presidential candidate of the party.   The lawmakers insisted that it was time states in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica