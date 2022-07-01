News

Russian-Ukraine War: Buhari canvases for patronage of Nigerian gas by Europe

Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on European countries to patronize Nigerian natural gas following the gaps created by the ongoing Russian- Ukrainian war. He also said Nigeria was ready to be the hub of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) considering her huge population of over 200 million mainly young people. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this yesterday in Lisbon, Portugal, while speaking on areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Portugal at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon.

The President urged Portugal to consider Nigeria as a valued and trusted partner in Africa just as he identified five key areas of cooperation and collaboration capable of moving both countries forward. He listed the areas of cooperation and collaboration to include: oil and gas, tourism and hospitality industry, air travel, security and joint commission. On oil and gas, Buhari said with the current Russian- Ukraine war, increased cooperation in oil and gas between the two countries has become vital to avoid crisis in the demand and supply chain, even as Nigeria was already a major supplier of gas to Portugal.

 

Our Reporters

