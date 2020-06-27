News

Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 6,852 to 627,646

Russia has confirmed 6,852 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 627,646, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Saturday.
The death toll grew by 188 to 8,969, while 393,352 people have now recovered, including 9,200 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.
Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 750 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 219,354, reports Xinhua.
As of Friday, 299,588 people were still under medical observation, while more than 18.7 million COVID-19 lab tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Saturday.

