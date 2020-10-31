Russia’s firm, Kaspersky: Nigeria, 2 others at risk of cyber-security threats

Following the backlash of the #EndSARS protests, a Russia-based multinational cyber security and anti-virus provider, Kaspersky Lab, yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria and two other African countries face an increased risk of cyber-security threats in their bid to boost economic developments. In a report released by the firm, an online news portal, Fintech Times reports that Kaspersky cited Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa as three African countries most at risk.

Specifically, the firm noted that in spite of an overall decrease in certain malware attacks in these countries in H1 2020. Kaspersky added that Nigeria had witnessed a 2.7 decrease; while South Africa recorded a 36 percent decrease and 26 per cent decrease in Kenya. The reports noted that in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, as well as in other African countries, the evolving techniques of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and the possibilities of being a future target of hacking-for-hire threat actor groups remain a major concern.

It added that APT groups are exploiting the current uncertainty around COVID-19 to steal sensitive information, noting that more sophisticated techniques have emerged that deliver malware in non-conventional ways. While overall malware attacks in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria decreased during the first two quarters of 2020; certain malware types, such as the STOP ransomware, are proving increasingly popular for certain cyber-criminals.

