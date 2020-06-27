Arts & Entertainments

Russo Brothers invite ‘Ikorodu Bois’ to the premiere of Extraction 2

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian social media sensation, ‘The Ikorodu Bois’, have received yet another international recognition following their remake of the Russo Brothers’ ‘Extraction 2’ trailer. In a tweet that has since gone viral, the Russo brothers expressed their excitement at the remake and officially invited the comedy trio to the world premiere of their Netflix action film sequel.
This won’t be the first time that the creative crew will be getting some Hollywood star attention. Months back, the boys caught the attention of Will Smith after they recreated the ‘Bad Boys Forever’ trailer. Other stars like Dwayne Johnson and Lebron James have also shown the boys some love in recent times. The Ikorodu Bois consisting of 15-year-old Muiz Sanni, 10-year-old Malik Sanni and 13-year-old Fawas Aina, have garnered both local and international affection for their comic remakes of movie trailers and trending videos. Their 23-year-old brother, Babatunde Sanni, manages and edits their often viral videos.

