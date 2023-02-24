Arts & Entertainments

Ruth Kadiri takes swipe at man ‘snatched’ by his baby mama’s friend

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has taken a swipe at the man who is dating his baby mama’s friend. Adeola Ariyo, the Nigerian-born model, has been at the receiving end of intense criticism on social media for allegedly snatching her friend’s baby daddy.

Trouble started after a lady named Munira Mudi narrated how she introduced her boyfriend to Ariyo during her baby shower.

The lady said she was preparing to welcome a child with her boyfriend when she found out that her “friend had gotten into a relationship with my man”. Munira’s account has continued to trigger a chorus of condemnation on social media. Joining the fray, Kadiri said men who have self-worth can’t be “snatched.” The film producer added that any man who trends on social media because of infidelity should not be taken seriously.

The mother of two urged women to find peace and stop fighting over unfaithful partners that publicly humiliated them. “Any man who has self-worth will never let himself trend on social media for being snatched,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “So when next you see a snatched man publicly loving up with the snatcher regardless of what went wrong in the relationship, he is a MUMU man. “Ladies know this and know peace and stop fighting for nonsense. Nothing worse than dating a person who has no self worth.

“Women/men stop fighting over spouses who have no value for themselves gosh! I don’t care what your reasons are, stop it. Any man that has sense will not publicly humiliate one another.”

Kadiri had kept her relationship private until December 2017, when she announced her engagement. The actress and Ezerika, her husband, tied the knot in 2019. Their union is blessed with two beautiful daughters. In January 2020, the movie star spoke about the challenges she faced juggling her career with motherhood.

