Ruthless Osimhen scores first club career hat-trick in Napoli big win

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, was ruthless in Napoli’s 4-0 thrashing of Sassuolo in one of the Serie A games played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday afternoon, scoring his first club career hat-trick in the process.

His first career hat-trick came in Super Eagles’ 11-0 defeat of Sao Tome and Principe in an AFCON qualifier.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring for the home team on four minutes after he was set up by Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The victory maintained Napoli’s unbeaten streak to 16 matches. Osimhen made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when he connected to another pass from Kvaratskhelia and fired the ball behind Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli. Kvaratskhelia continued the rout in the 36th minute before Kvaratskhelia added the third in the 39th minute.

Osimhen scored his third and Napoli’s fourth of the game 23 minutes from time. He has now scored eight goals in eight league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...