Ruti Gomes on How Passion Should Influence Your Career Choices

Especially when you are starting out, it can guide your action and help you carve a niche for yourself. For aspiring nutritionist Ruti Gomes, here’s how passion should influence your career choices.

Passion should guide your purpose

Passion has a goal, and that is to guide your purpose. It’s the tool that steers you toward your goal, one day at a time. For Ruti Gomes, “it’s a way to see the way ahead. Passion is not just something to fall back on but a beacon to guide you through.”

Passion should help you value co-workers

Passion without purpose is like a flower without an aroma – incomplete. And one of the things entrepreneurs are beginning to realize is the role their teams, partners, investors, and others play in their vision. Ruti says, “When you have a vision, you know you need all hands on deck to see it through. As a passionate person, you should look for passion among your peers and value it.”

Passion should help you think out of the box

Ideas are the most common currency of the modern world, and hence among our most valued things today. Passion is a great way to keep the mind hydrated and capable of churning new and useful ideas. For Ruti, passion at work allows you to “look for insights where others see hurdles and turn problems into opportunities. Real ideas add real value to life and keep the creativity flowing.”

Passion should keep you from giving up

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. So goes an ancient adage reminding us of the value of persistence. These assets are the cornerstones of passion and help in honing our craft. Ruti believes that passion keeps us “from forgetting our original purpose and our reason for starting out, and keeps this wick of hope and effort from waning permanently.”

Passion should help you stay organized

Passion in popular culture is often conveyed as something raw – a decoction of heightened emotions. Ruti disapproves of this over-the-top portrayal and sees passion as a really practical way to help one “stay grounded, on the job, and focused no matter the hurdles and failures.”

Passion at work is all about staying focused and charged to deliver your best each day. For Ruti Gomes, it’s also the best way to help you take charge of your life.

