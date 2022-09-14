Ruto’s inauguration celebration of democracy – Osinbajo

It was jubilation yesterday as William Ruto was sworn in as President of Kenya by the Chief Justice of Kenya Martha Koome at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani Stadium. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who witnessed the ceremony, described the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th President as a celebration of democracy and democratic institutions in Africa.

Osinbajo said this yesterday in an interaction with newsmen shortly after the swearing-in of Ruto at the Moi International Sports Stadium in Nairobi. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo explained that the institutions involved the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) and Judiciary, saying “they held up and ensured that not only were processes properly followed but also that justice was done”.

The VP said: “Whenever we talk about the celebration of democracy, we are really talking about the celebration of our institutions, the institutions that undergird democracy and the rule of law. “I think that what we have seen here in Kenya and the swearing-in of Dr. William Ruto is really evidence of robust institutions doing what they ought to do.”

