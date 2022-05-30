Ruwase: Creating enabling environment for private sector means more taxes for government

Babatunde Ruwase, an engineer, is a past President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). In this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, he speaks on the current macroeconomic challenges confronting the manufacturing sector and the economy in general

What is your view about difficulties in importation of raw materials and machinery due to foreign exchange challenges?

We critically need these raw materials and machinery for production to boost our volume of trade and to also remain competitive in the sub-Saharan markets. Unfortunately, we have not got to a stage where a lot of machines can be produced locally.

And even on raw materials, we have not been able to get to a stage where we can produce raw materials, even with the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) policy. And when it comes to research into the development of local raw materials, we depend largely on imported raw materials and machinery to drive our manufacturing sector.

So, these things are very essential for us. Now, the iron and steel we are talking of, see where we are with the Ajaokuta Steel and Iron Manufacturing Company. So, most of the machineries we are talking of, a lot of steel and iron go into them. And on raw materials, the researches that were done in Nigeria, we have not taken them to a point where we can also produce raw materials for our manufacturing sector.

So, we depend largely on imported raw materials. And thank God for what we have been doing in the sector. Because now, we are adding value and providing employment. They are very important when you talk of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

With MAN’s submission on forex request to the Federal Government, what is your view on the on-going forex rationalisation in banks?

Will manufacturers keep visiting the president for possible changes? It is not the first time we are getting promises from the Presidency that are not met. Of course, going to meet Mr. President at Aso Rock, he will always make you to smile out, he won’t say ‘am not going to provide it.’

I would have wanted a situation where the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s governor was part of government’s delegation and was with Mr President when the presentation of the forex situation by MAN was made and then, he can explained and give a pledge on how he is going to go about it. You know the problem we have is at the very top level of government. We’ve very real promises, but the further it goes down, governance is a different thing entirely.

It is normal, I mean, if you are to meet head of Police today, he will promise you everything, but once you get out there, there is a disconnect, it’s a different thing. So, it is not the first time that we have been promised that forex will be provided for the real sector of the economy.

These promises are usually not worth the words that is said on the paper they had written on. We would have gone to the root of it. It would have been nice the CBN governor was with government when this presentation for the FX was made, then I think that probably might made us get to the root of this. But as far as I am concerned, it is more of politics than reality now.

I don’t expect anything different to happen because the president, no matter how well he meant when he was making this statement, is not in the position to know the problem that CBN is having in its ability to meet the requirements of the manufacturers. So, I think it is more of a political show if you ask me.

Government is planning the removal of fuel subsidy and that is expected to hike pump price of PMS (premium motor spirit). What is the consequence of this fuel increment to the economy?

Well, when it comes to manufacturing firms, the big one, the power being used for production, is diesel, known as automotive gas oil (AGO), which is already deregulated. PMS has to do with small engines.

And then, there is a lot of noise being made around there that it is the removal of fuel in the downstream sector. But the truth is how much of production can you do with PMS in the manufacturing sector? Can you drive any productive engine with PMS? I doubt it, probably, it will only affect the vehicular movement.

Will the hike in pump price of PMS make the economy more volatile?

I don’t think it will be as bad as people have been talking about it because there are other economies around us, how did they manage and survive it? Ask people living in Togo, how much are they buying fuel? It’s just that it will cut down our wasteful attitudes to this thing. Look at our West African sub-region, who is selling at the Nigerian price? And the thing is even affecting government’s revenue.

The state governments could not meet their responsibilities to their citizens because this money (fuel subsidy) could have been shared at FAAC and used to subsidise their bailout debts to the Federal Government. It will also reduce the corruption in the system because people are now saying that our fuel consumption locally has been moved from 50 million litres per day to 90 million litres now, so, what are we talking about.

And they are even saying there is a lot of smuggling of petroleum products; smuggling to where? The whole of other West African countries, I don’t think, together can consume 50 million litres a day. So, there is a lot of corruption going on there in our downstream sector and it can only be stopped when subsidy is removed from PMS.

And it will give room for Federal Government and state governments to deliver their mandates to the people by doing other things for them. And, like I said, evacuation of foodstuffs, the movement of containers they are on AGO (diesel). So, this fuel subsidy removal is not going to be debilitating as we are all thinking, rather it will probably make people in the downstream sector of the economy prudent instead of wasteful.

So, in addition, it will reduce theft and the corruption going on in the downstream sector will disappear. So, government can do something that will be more beneficial to people and even attend to whatever problems that will come out from the fuel subsidy removal.

When people say they don’t know if kerosene has been d e r e gulated in addition to AGO, heaven did not f a l l . S o , a m supporti n g that w e should do this by removing subsidy from PMS. We just have to do it because if we don’t do it now, the more government cannot deliver at national level.

How do you see the introduction of excise duty on some beverage drinks affecting manufacturers’ projection?

Yes, it will affect them, and those are the things that should be put aside by government if they are going ahead with removing fuel subsidy, because it’s still all about getting more revenue for government.

So, if they are doing subsidy and they are going ahead with removing fuel subsidy, I think they should put on hold the excise duty tariff collection for now in the best interest of the nation. They shouldn’t do that for now because it could result in increase in the price of goods.

But I know that government is taking that line in order to shore up its revenue. But if we are talking about removing subsidy on PMS, it’s something they can go ahead with as it is understandable. But excise duty should be jettisoned for now and put on hold by government.

Government’s motive behind excise duty tariff collection in the manufacturing sector is a desperation just to shore up its revenue.

Can you give us an insight into some of the positives and negatives in the 2022 budget?

Well, unfortunately, I cannot see any change from where we were. What have been allocated to recurrent expenditure and debt servicing together is a huge chunk of the budget. And for the deficit, we are thinking of proceeds from privatisation and borrowing to finance it in order to meet up with the 2022 budget. These are very very uncertain situations.

And with all the security challenges we are having now, a lot of money will go towards that from the budget. I cannot see anything different that will happen. And then don’t forget that we are going into election year. Usually, government don’t score good points when we are moving towards elections in this country. You know, a lot of money will be spent towards this election.

For me, I am keeping my fingers crossed. I don’t think anything dramatic would happen during this year (2022). Budget distribution also is not faring at all. Debt servicing, about 80 per cent or so in the recurrent expenditure is dedicated to personal emolument.

The only thing government can do is to create enabling environment for the private sector to drive the economy. If businesses can do very well, they will create more employment. They might at the end of the day pay more taxes to government.

Amidst the continuous borrowing by the Federal Government, are you not worried about Nigeria’s debt profile rising further?

Yes, it is a concern to everyone about us using borrowing to finance our 2022 budget. At the same time, it can put the country into debt stress. It is where we are headed. Like you said, looking at the budget now, the chunk of it is recurrent expenditure and not capital and also debt servicing.

It is like we are borrowing in order to spend in the short term. Capital spending is so small. And so, going forward, it is something that will happen in the future except we are lucky, but it is going to be a big problem for our economy. I’m concerned like most Nigerians.

And then when we borrow too, the thinking is usually scanty. It is not accurately made known to the public; you don’t know what they are talking about and people start shouting left right and centre. And the conditionality is also not clear.

