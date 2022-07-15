RwandAir FC in Lagos for novelty match

The official Football team of Rwanda’s National Airline, RwandAir FC, was in Lagos, Nigeria for a football exchange tournament among corporate companies with Shell Petroleum Development Company Football Club (Shell FC) and Northern Foreshore Estate Football Club (NFC FC). Mr. Muhamud Wayiga, the Country Manager of RwandAir, Nigeria, was on hand to receive the team on arrival in Lagos. Wayiga said: “The background to this initiative began in 2019 when Shell Football Club travelled to Kigali to play a tournament with RwandAir FC.

It went very well and the two teams decided that there had to be a return match. So, the team from Kigali is fulfilling that decision to return the playoff match with Shell FC and now joined with NFC FC, an exchange that fits very well into the ecosystem of the airline to promote sports within corporate companies.” He added; “Sports improves culture and the physical atmosphere of employees and this is a very good initiative that has started and our colleagues are putting in the energy.” “Sport plays a significant role in the development of communities; it brings people together to interact, play and engage in conversations that build social harmony. “

