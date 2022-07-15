Sports

RwandAir FC in Lagos for novelty match

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The official Football team of Rwanda’s National Airline, RwandAir FC, was in Lagos, Nigeria for a football exchange tournament among corporate companies with Shell Petroleum Development Company Football Club (Shell FC) and Northern Foreshore Estate Football Club (NFC FC). Mr. Muhamud Wayiga, the Country Manager of RwandAir, Nigeria, was on hand to receive the team on arrival in Lagos. Wayiga said: “The background to this initiative began in 2019 when Shell Football Club travelled to Kigali to play a tournament with RwandAir FC.

It went very well and the two teams decided that there had to be a return match. So, the team from Kigali is fulfilling that decision to return the playoff match with Shell FC and now joined with NFC FC, an exchange that fits very well into the ecosystem of the airline to promote sports within corporate companies.” He added; “Sports improves culture and the physical atmosphere of employees and this is a very good initiative that has started and our colleagues are putting in the energy.” “Sport plays a significant role in the development of communities; it brings people together to interact, play and engage in conversations that build social harmony. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Lone Star coach stays positive ahead of Eagles clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Liberia Lone Star coach Peter Butler has expressed confidence that his players will prove a point and play for pride as Lone Star battles the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday November 13, 2021 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tangier, Morocco, at the Stade Ibn Batouta Stadium, BSNSports. com.ng reports. Liberia sit at the bottom […]
Sports

EPL: Manchester United top contender for Premier League title after recent successes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  After Manchester United’s recent victory against Fulham, hopes have seemed to skyrocket for the team. Previous seasons have seen the Red Devils in a fragmented state, and ever since Ole Gunner Solskjaer was appointed manager, things have begun to look up, but gradually. This Premier League season appears to be in the Red Devils’ […]
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba risk missing game over lack of funds

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

    Barring a last minute intervention, Nigeria’s flagbearera in the CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba International of Aba may miss their next tie against Al Ahli Benghazi in Libya on Wednesday.   Reports from Aba the Abia State capital have it that the club has no funds to pay for a chartered flight to Libya, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica