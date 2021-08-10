Business

RwandAir, Qatar Airways leverage increased access to Africa

RwandAir, the national airline of Rwanda, has concluded plans for its customers to be able to explore even more of the world following its new partnership with Qatar Airways via their hubs at Kigali and Doha.

 

As part of the strategic partnership, the extensive interline agreement will give customers access to the networks of both airlines, providing a seamless travel experience and enhanced customer service for the frequent flyers programmes.

 

Customers can pick and choose from over 160 destinations in the combined networks of both airlines, which are perfectly connected via their home main hubs. This latest cooperation comes hot on the heels of the airlines’ recent loyalty partnerships announcement, giving RwandAir Dream Miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty members access to each other’s destinations with the opportunity to ‘earn and burn’ points across their reciprocal route networks. Yvonne Makolo,

 

RwandAir CEO, said: “We’re really excited to be opening up more of the world to our customers through the new interline agreement with Qatar Airways.

 

“Delivering excellent customer experience is key for us and we know that any traveler flying with Qatar Airways or RwandAir, as part of the agreement, will continue to receive the same unrivalled level of service they’re used to from both airlines.”

 

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said the partnership cements their commitment to giving travellers the widest choice of destinations, while providing a seamless, high quality travel experience, which he noted is the goal of both Qatar Airways and RwandAir.

 

“Africa is a hugely important market for us and this latest partnership will help support the recovery of international air travel and offer unrivalled connectivity to and from a number of new African destinations,” he added.

 

RwandAir operates services throughout Africa and to longhaul destinations including London Heathrow, from its Kigali based hub. It was also the first African airline to be awarded the top Diamond status rating for COVID-prevention measures – the highest attainable level from APEX Health Safety.

 

The airline’s customers will also be able to connect through Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating, to access Qatar Airways’ destinations on every continent, from Paris to Washington, Delhi to Hong Kong and many more.

