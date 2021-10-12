Business

RwandAir, Qatar Airways seal milestone codeshare agreement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

RwandAir and Qatar Airways have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travelers more choice, enhanced service and greater connectivity to over 65 destinations across Africa and the rest of the world.

As part of the deal, the Rwandan flag carrier will also launch new non-stop flights between their Kigali hub and Doha in December.

 

The agreement benefits travelers from across the globe who fly with both airlines, which expands each carrier’s route network. Customers can enjoy the simplicity of buying connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, with seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding, and baggage check experience that encompasses the entire journey. Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said:

 

“This is a major milestone for RwandAir and marks the beginning of an exciting new journey with Qatar Airways. We are also immensely proud to welcome Doha to our route network, connecting customers with Qatar’s hub and further expanding their flight map.

 

“This codeshare agreement will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing RwandAir to strengthen its global presence and build on its strong and loyal African customer base.

 

“As we continue to grow out of the pandemic, this partnership represents yet another extremely important step on our recovery runway, and we hope to deliver more commitments like this to our customers in the very near future.”

His Excellency, Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said: “We share a very close and collaborative bond with Rwanda and welcome RwandAir’s new non-stop service between Kigali and our home in Doha.

 

“With this comprehensive codeshare agreement, we are committed to delivering greater choice and connectivity to our customers in Africa and around the world. The new partnership will help position Qatar Airways in the region and complement our African expansion strategy.

 

“As we brace ourselves to meet pent-up demand for travel, I see dynamic partnerships like this one propel travel, tourism, and trade firmly on the path to recovery.”

The new codeshare will enable RwandAir customers to book attractive offers to popular destinations in the U.S, such as New York, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Los Angeles.

 

The partnership will also see these offers extend to key European cities, such as London, Zurich, and Madrid, and points across Asia, such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

VAT controversy: Experts call for fiscal federalism, equity, fairness in revenue sharing

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

•‘Poor states will be negatively affected’ There are calculated moves by sub-nationals (states) in Nigeria to control their resources and generate revenue from natural endowments at their disposal to grow and develop themselves. Most recent of the moves towards achieving fiscal federalism especially by economically buoyant states, is to take charge of revenue generated from […]
Business

NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous […]
Business

Gold price rises above $2,000 for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

    Gold has topped $2,000 (£1,527) an ounce for the first time as traders look for havens amid the pandemic. Investors have moved cash into the precious metal as Covid-19 cases rise in the US and more money is pumped into the global economy, reports the BBC. The record high gold price has also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica