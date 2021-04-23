Sports

Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women including ex-girlfriend

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Wales manager and ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting his former girlfriend.

He is accused of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville, 36, and common assault of a woman in her 20s – understood to be her sister – at his home in Salford last November.

Giggs, of Worsley, is also charged with coercive or controlling behaviour, reports the BBC.

He has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28.

Giggs, 47, said in a statement he would plead not guilty to the charges in court.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called at 22:05 GMT on  November 1 to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley.

The force said a woman in her 30s was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Giggs is also accused of coercive or controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed assistant manager Robert Page will take charge of Wales at this summer’s European Championships.

The FAW said there would be a board meeting to “discuss the developments and its impact on the association and the national team”.

In a statement, Giggs said: “I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”

The former Manchester United winger is one of British football’s most-decorated footballers following his 24-year career at Old Trafford and was appointed an OBE in 2007 before winning the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year in 2009.

He also won 64 caps for Wales between 1991 and 2007 and was appointed national manager in January 2018, leading them to qualification for Euro 2020, which has been re-scheduled because of COVID-19.

He is also co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Chelsea’s Tomori lined up for January loan transfer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea will allow defender Fikayo Tomori go on loan in January, according to reports. The news will spark a scramble among Premier League teams for the England international. According to Telegraph Tomori, 22, will be allowed to go out for the remainder of the season after falling down the pecking order. He is currently […]
Sports

LaLiga slams Super League breakaway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spain’s LaLiga have reacted to news that 12 clubs are seeking to break away and form their own Super League. Among the clubs involved are Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Real president Florentino Perez named the chairman of the new group. In an official statement this morning, LaLiga declared: “LaLiga strongly condemns the recently […]
Sports

Yusuf-Olukoju highlights problems facing track and field

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Says athletes need to work hard to get contracts   Retired quarter-miler, Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju, has highlighted some of the problems facing track and field in Nigeria.   Speaking with our correspondent from her base in the United States of America, the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games silver medallist said with the kind of coaching in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica