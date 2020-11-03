Sports

Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations after arrest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Wales’ manager Ryan Giggs has denied an allegation of assault made against him.

The Wales manager has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, several newspapers have reported.

His representatives said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is co-operating with the police, reports the BBC.

Greater Manchester Police said a man, 46, had been arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has cancelled a press conference planned for Tuesday where Giggs was due to announce his squad for upcoming international games.

It said it was “aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs”.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said: “He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation.”

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley, Salford, just after 22:00 GMT on Sunday.

It said a woman in her 30s “sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Vardy rescues late point for Leicester at Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace Jamie Vardy’s late equaliser gave Leicester City a vital point to keep their Champions League hopes on track and end Arsenal’s recent winning streak. The Gunners looked on course for a fifth successive victory to maintain their outside chances of a place in […]
Sports

UFC: ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman suspended for six months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kamaru Usman has been handed a massive 180-day medical suspension after breaking his nose against Jorge Masvidal. The Nigerian Nightmare, 33, suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title last weekend. He will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while the nose heals. Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, will […]
Sports

Group blasts minister’s new sports policy proposal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The reviewed Nigeria Sports Industry Policy commissioned by the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has come under attacks as the Nigeria Association for Physical and Health Education Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD) has described as ‘ not well structured’. Although the body commended the minister for the initiative, noted that the NSIP was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: