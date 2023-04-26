News Sports

Ryan Gravenberch To Assess Situation At The End Of Season

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Ryan Gravenberch was expected to hit the ground running upon his arrival at Munich, but things haven’t been done as everyone expected, he has now resigned to the rumours about a transfer.

The Bayern Munich midfielder knows he doesn’t want another season like this.

Liverpool is being mooted as his summer destination. Gravenberch responds to the stories of a departure from Bayern in his characteristic calm manner. “I’ll wait,” he says to VI. But the midfielder is impatient.

“In the beginning, of course, I had to get used to it here. A new environment.

Everything goes so much faster, sometimes training sessions just felt like competitions.

It’s the European top, you can’t miss a moment. But I feel that getting used to it has been behind me for a while now.’

Gravenberch wants more playing time in Munich. ‘Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive.

Although playing, it is mainly training.

That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again.

I haven’t spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it is clear that this role does not match my expectations.’

 

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles to face Costa Rica in San Jose

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles will confront the Senior National Team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital, SanJose, on9thNovember. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport told thenff.com on Thursday that the three-timeAfricanchampionshave been invited to the Central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the […]

Amb Dr. John Chukwudi Metchie (2nd from right), Dr. Patrick Dakum (3rd from right), Edward Pawjork SAN (4th from right) and others Friday morning in Jos.
2023 Elections News

Poll: ASATU Prime Minister Drums Igbo Support For Plateau LP Guber Candidate

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A prominent Igbo leader and Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Ambassador (Dr) John Chukwudi Metchie, has called on the Igbo community in Jos and other parts of Plateau State, to rally around and give massive support to Dr Patrick Dakum, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the forthcoming election. […]
News

Ayu: Nobody will sack me as PDP National Chair

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says he’ll quit at God’s appointed time Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has again boasted that those pushing for his removal from office will not succeed insisting nobody is going to sack him from office as far as he knows. He said he will leave […]

Leave a Comment