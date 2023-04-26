Ryan Gravenberch To Assess Situation At The End Of Season

Ryan Gravenberch was expected to hit the ground running upon his arrival at Munich, but things haven’t been done as everyone expected, he has now resigned to the rumours about a transfer.

The Bayern Munich midfielder knows he doesn’t want another season like this.

Liverpool is being mooted as his summer destination. Gravenberch responds to the stories of a departure from Bayern in his characteristic calm manner. “I’ll wait,” he says to VI. But the midfielder is impatient.

“In the beginning, of course, I had to get used to it here. A new environment. Everything goes so much faster, sometimes training sessions just felt like competitions. It’s the European top, you can’t miss a moment. But I feel that getting used to it has been behind me for a while now.’