Ryan Zimmerman: Consistent branding is essential to stand out

Ryan Zimmerman is the founder and CEO of Arzee and Buckleband. Founded in 2016, Arzee is an apparel manufacturer that works with national brands, high-end designers, as well as smaller startups. Buckleband launched more recently, in March 2021, and is the first premium resistance band with a buckle, designed for both the advanced athlete and the occasional exerciser, and even highly suitable for those in physical therapy or with mobility concerns.

As a man with two companies under his belt, Zimmerman had to find a way to stand out from the competitors. Arzee is known for its top-notch quality, but that is not enough. “There are many premium players in the market, so offering quality products is not something that will make you stand out from the competition. Now, that has become an imperative for success,” Zimmerman says. However, he was able to figure out a few strategies that helped his brands stand out from all the rest.

Connect With Your Customers

What makes Arzee stand out from other apparel manufacturers is its unique approach and dedication to each customer. “The majority of other companies don’t bother to connect with their customers. They have an intake meeting, followed by design meetings, and then they don’t communicate until the customer gets the final product,” Zimmerman says. “Arzee uses a different approach. If you’re working with us, we’re always working with you. Even if that includes countless phone calls and numerous reviews, or just an opinion on a color or a shape, we’re there for you, and you won’t find this type of personal touch anywhere else.”

Consistent Branding

Zimmerman believes that high-quality, consistent branding is essential for every company that wants to stand out from the crowd. “Your brand should have a memorable logo, slogan, company colors, and you need to use the same branding on all of your channels—website, social media, as well as ads. It is also beneficial if your branding appeals to multiple audiences,” Zimmerman says.

Make the Most of Social Media

“If you have a company and you’re not on social media, you have to change that immediately,” Zimmerman says. “Social media is the best and most affordable way to reach your target audience, advertise your product, promote your brand, and boost your sales.”

Arzee is an excellent example of how all businesses supplied can benefit from having a social media presence regardless of what they do. Even if they are an apparel manufacturer, Arzee posts content that their target audience finds attractive, such as the latest products or behind-the-scenes videos of how everything is made.

Zimmerman’s last but most fundamental piece of advice for all business owners is to never be afraid to ask for help. “No one sitting at the head of a company, a successful entrepreneur, any titan of industry, ever got to the place they are alone,” Zimmerman says. “They had mentors, friends, or acquaintances in similar positions. When you don’t know something, ask. Don’t be afraid to reach out to those that have been down the path before you.”

