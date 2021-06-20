Business

Rydal Mews announces internship search, offers pathway to young real estate enthusiasts

As part of Rydal Mews’ 10th-anniversary celebrations, the leading real estate management firm has announced an Intern Search for young real estate enthusiasts. The programme aims to help young Nigerians with a passion for real estate management convert their academic knowledge into industry skills. It is open to young graduates with a maximum of two years of experience in any industry.

The Rydal Mews programme will provide an opportunity for successful candidates to gain first-hand real estate management experience through a six-month internship programme with an emerging market leader.

Announcing the initiative, Modupe Anjous, Chief Executive Officer, Rydal Mews, said: “We are excited to give back to the real estate management industry on the occasion of our 10th anniversary by nurturing young professionals and equipping them to start off in the real estate industry the right way.”

She added that Rydal Mews is searching for young real estate enthusiasts willing to be trained for six months. The successful candidates would be exposed to the intricacies of negotiation, property management, facility management, and identifying genuine title documentation. They would also be taken through the rudiments of effective business communication.

“We believe the programme would instil professionalism in successful participants, build their work ethic, grow their real estate management knowledge and skills. It would differentiate them from quack realtors that outnumber the experienced ones, ensuring that they climb the career ladder steadily and surely,” Modupe explained.

Application for the Rydal Mews professional internship programme is open to all qualified candidates and can be accessed through the company’s social media pages. After the first selection, a youth empowerment coach will train the selected applicants among whom the finalists would emerge.

Founded in 2011 to provide customer-centric services and value addition to the real estate management sector, Rydal Mews has created a niche for itself in the ecosystem. It introduced Promise-To-Own initiative to help aspiring homeowners own quality and affordable houses in the heart of Lekki with pre-payment plans spread across five years. It is a disruptive innovation in the property space similar to what Uber did in the transport industry.

