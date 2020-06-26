S’ Africa’s firm, Mr Price, pulls out of Nigeria

South Africa’s firm, Mr Price Group, yesterday announced that it is pulling out of Nigeria market due to weak economic growth, difficulties with repatriating funds and local procurement. Mark Blair, chief executive of the clothing and home ware retailer, told analysts at the group’s full-year results presentation that it was exiting Nigeria after walking away from Australia and Poland last year. Mr Price, which reported a 10.4 per cent fall in annual earnings, has closed four of its five stores in the West African country and expects to close the last one in the coming months, Blair said. “Quite frankly, I’m not prepared to invest any further whether it’s investment in time or in money into a country that is volatile as it is,” he said. “In the early days, we were making money but now we just came up against too many roadblocks, whether it’s getting the money out, etc,” he said. The firm is also reviewing franchise operations. In recent years, Mr Price has taken a cautious approach to international expansion across and outside Africa as organic growth has proven challenging and “distracting”.

