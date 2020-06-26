S’ Africa’s firm, Mr Price, pulls out of Nigeria

South Africa’s firm, Mr Price Group, yesterday announced that it is pulling out of Nigeria market due to weak economic growth, difficulties with repatriating funds and local procurement. Mark Blair, chief executive of the clothing and home ware retailer, told analysts at the group’s full-year results presentation that it was exiting Nigeria after walking away from Australia and Poland last year. Mr Price, which reported a 10.4 per cent fall in annual earnings, has closed four of its five stores in the West African country and expects to close the last one in the coming months, Blair said. “Quite frankly, I’m not prepared to invest any further whether it’s investment in time or in money into a country that is volatile as it is,” he said. “In the early days, we were making money but now we just came up against too many roadblocks, whether it’s getting the money out, etc,” he said. The firm is also reviewing franchise operations. In recent years, Mr Price has taken a cautious approach to international expansion across and outside Africa as organic growth has proven challenging and “distracting”.
Related Articles
CBN: 17 banks seek approval to restructure 32,000 loans
17 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have sought permission from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure over 32,000 loans for individuals and businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, disclosed this in her Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) personal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
OPC leader faults threat to life allegation against Gani Adams
Lagos State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, has described claims by a former Chief of Staff (CoS) to Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, Segun Akanni that the Yoruba generalisimo was after his life over a year ago as false, preposterous and manipulative. Speaking against the backdrop of stories […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fayemi: I wasn’t denied access to President
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has denied being denied access to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock on Tuesday. In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said an online report by a national newspaper that his mission to the State House failed was misleading. He alleged that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)