S’ Cameroonians refugees protest deportation of separatist leaders

Refugees from Southern Cameroon yesterday protested against Nigeria’s refusal to implement the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering a reversal of the forced deportation of 10 separatist leaders who applied for asylum. They made the demand during a rally in Abuja, to commemorate the four-year anniversary of the arrest and extradition of their leaders said to have been arrested at Nera Hotels, Jabi District of Abuja.

Those arrested included Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Recruitment at American University of Nigeria, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe; Assistant Professor of Computing and Director of the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness and Vice Chair of the Institutional Review Board of AUN, Dr. Fidelis Ndeh-Che; Head of the Surgery Unit of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Augustine Awasum and Associate Professor of Geology in ABU Zaria, Dr. Henry Kimeng. Others were a senior lecturer in the Department of Economics, Yar’Adua University, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga; Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Bayero University, Kano, Dr. Egbe Ogork; activist and leader of the Teachers Unions and the Federation of Parent Teachers Union, Wilfred Tassang; human rights lawyer, Shufai Berinyuy; human rights lawyer, Eyambe Elias; and civil society leader, Dr. Nfor Ngalla Nfor. Justice Anwuli Chikere in his judgment held that the forced deportation was illegal and unconstitutional. She held that irrespective of whether they posed a threat to the Nigeria or not, the Federal Government did not follow due process and thus violated both the Nigerian Constitution and articles 32 and 33 of the UN Convention relating to the status of refugees.

The judge ordered their return to Nigeria and also ruled that government should pay a compensation of N67.8 million to the deportees. President of Association of Southern Cameroon Refugees in Nigeria, Ernest Cho, who addressed journalists at the rally, decried the failure of the Nigerian government to enforce the judgement. According to Cho, by obeying the ruling and extraditing the 10 leaders to Nigeria, the government will be charting a new course towards peace and stability in the troubled regions of Southern Cameroon. He said: “Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to please respect the March 1, 2019 decision of a Federal High Court in Abuja and immediately return of AUN Vice President, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his colleagues to their families and students. “On this sombre anniversary, we demand that the Nigerian government implements the judgment.

The decision of the Court, if obeyed, could kick-start a national reconciliation process and help resolve the raging conflict in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon.” Also speaking, the Secretary of ASCRN, Eric Febsar, called on human rights supporters worldwide to take action to demand the immediate rectification of what he described as “travesty of justice” in the case of the 10 Ambazonian leaders. He said such redress would help to mitigate the brewing humanitarian crisis posed by the influx of asylum-seeking Ambazonians in Nigeria. He said there are over 70,000 Cameroonian refugees registered with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) in Nigeria, and tens of thousands more are daily fleeing Cameron through the borders in Cross River, Taraba, Benue and Adamawa states.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...