S’ Court judgment only invalidated Buhari’s deadline –Ojo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, on Friday in his reaction to the judgment said it’s nothing but a policy judgment or decision as the case may be. Speaking in an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph, Ojo said, “Honestly, I don’t know how it can be said that the Supreme Court judgment invalidated the implementation of the Naira redesign policy. “Can we say that the judgment invalidated the policy or the deadline? What I have read so far is that the old notes should remain in circulation until December 31, 2023. That is not invalidation. If it were a case of invalidation, the policy itself ought to have been declared null and void, meaning that the new Naira notes cannot be legal tender.” He argued that “To me, all that the judgment has done for us is to extend. If you say something is invalid, then nothing can come out of an invalid act because you cannot put something on anything.

What the Supreme Court has done is to allow both the old and new notes to be legal tender. Concerning the old notes, the apex court said they will remain legal tender until December 31. “So, where is the invalidation? It is more of a policy judgment or decision by virtue of which Nigerians would continue to use the old Naira notes until December 31st, while the new ones would continue to remain legal tender. “But I must say this, what we have now is in-

consistent with any invalidation of the new Naira design. The only thing that has been validated now is the duration.” Judgment, soothing relief for Nigerians, says Ibrahim A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Yunus Ibrahim has described the judgment of the Supreme Court as a soothing relief to all Nigerians who have had to endure untold hardship occasion by the Naira Redesign Policy. Ibrahim in a chat with Saturday Telegraph commended the apex court saying action will bring relief to the citizens of Nigeria which the Government cashless policy has brought untold hardship. “The Supreme Court by the judgment has played the role of the true hope and succour for the common man. “The judiciary is the last hope of every citizen. May the day never come when the judiciary will lose its place to giving hope to the masses? For me, I commend the judgment and I describe it as a restorer of life to the common man”.

