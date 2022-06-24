S/Court Justices’ Protest Letter: Confirms APC emasculating judiciary –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the protest letter by justices of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed over their welfare, was a confirmation of the emasculation of the judiciary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba also said there is a systemic design by the Federal Government to ensure that the judiciary is stifled and handicapped to deliver on its constitutional duty as an independent arm of government.

The party stated that the evidence of the systemic emasculation of the judiciary was manifest in the unrelenting intimidation and harassment of judges by the APC administration, including the midnight attacks and unlawful removal of judicial officers. PDP regretted that instead of personally addressing the issues raised by the justices, the CJN allowed his media aide to respond “to the revered Justices of the Supreme Court via a press statement in a manner that shows impunity and utter disregard to the justices and the institution of the judiciary.”

According to the PDP, the plot by the APC to cripple the operations of the Supreme Court confirmed a design by leaders of the ruling party to subvert the nation’s judicial system. It attributed the removal of the former CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, shortly before the 2019 general elections, to his independent mindedness, which PDP said APC was not comfortable with. The party further recalled the invasion of the home of retired Justice Mary Odili, and said it was to instil fear in the judiciary ahead of the 2023 general elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...