News

S/Court Justices’ Protest Letter: Confirms APC emasculating judiciary –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the protest letter by justices of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed over their welfare, was a confirmation of the emasculation of the judiciary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba also said there is a systemic design by the Federal Government to ensure that the judiciary is stifled and handicapped to deliver on its constitutional duty as an independent arm of government.

The party stated that the evidence of the systemic emasculation of the judiciary was manifest in the unrelenting intimidation and harassment of judges by the APC administration, including the midnight attacks and unlawful removal of judicial officers. PDP regretted that instead of personally addressing the issues raised by the justices, the CJN allowed his media aide to respond “to the revered Justices of the Supreme Court via a press statement in a manner that shows impunity and utter disregard to the justices and the institution of the judiciary.”

According to the PDP, the plot by the APC to cripple the operations of the Supreme Court confirmed a design by leaders of the ruling party to subvert the nation’s judicial system. It attributed the removal of the former CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, shortly before the 2019 general elections, to his independent mindedness, which PDP said APC was not comfortable with. The party further recalled the invasion of the home of retired Justice Mary Odili, and said it was to instil fear in the judiciary ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos moves against wetlands’ encroachment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to halt the persistent degradation of the ecosystems and prevent loss of over one million endangered species, the Lagos State Government has begun activities to prevent wetlands encroachment in the state and to preserve biodiversity. The government also said it would immediately commence identification of all Wetland areas and erect […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Adeboye meet at Aso Villa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed door with the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the State House, Abuja.   Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, were at the meeting which lasted for about an hour.   The agenda of the meeting […]
News

Lagos announces traffic diversion on Ahmadu Bello Way

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos State government has announced that it will be diverting traffic on Ahmadu Bello Way from Adeola Odeku Intersection inwards Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout (Eko Hotel) from 8am to 2pm today. In a release by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, while announcing the diversion plan yesterday, explained that the route would be temporarily […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica