S’ Court reserves judgement in suit against FG over funding of superior courts

The Supreme Court Monday reserved judgment in the suit filed against the Federal Government by the 36 state governments over the funding of superior courts created by Section 6 of the Constitution.

The states, in the suit marked: SC/655/2020, want the apex court to hold, among others, that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to bear both the recurrent and capital expenditures.

They also want the court to void the Executive Order 10 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 on the funding of the judiciary, particularly at the state level. A full panel of the apex court led by Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, after listening to arguments from counsel to parties, said they would be informed when the judgment was ready.

Apart from counsel to the parties, the court also took submissions from five amici curiae, who were invited by the court to assist with their legal opinions in the issues in contention. An amicus curiae is someone who assists the court by furnishing information or advice regarding questions of law or fact.

They are Adegboyega Awomola (SAN); former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN); Sebastine Hon (SAN); Mahmud Magaji (SAN) and Musibau Adetunbi (SAN).

The Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation are challenging the legality of the Presidential Executive Order 10 issued last year to shore up the financial independence of state judiciaries and legislatures.

The plaintiffs asked the court to not only declare the Executive Order 10 unconstitutional, but to also order the Federal Government to “fund the capital and recurrent expenditure” of the state courts.

