S’ East leaders must work hard to be president in 2023-Reps aspirant, Oyedeji

The electioneering process is around the corner, why did you decide to be part of the race?

We have been on it (aspiring) since 2014, we tried it in 2019 and we are looking at 2023 now. We cannot sit down to criticise about who is doing it well or not without walking the talk. This is the reason we decided to come out and see what we can actually do to make sure that we have a better society and a better Nigeria.

Which office are you vying for and under which party?

I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I want to contest for the Federal House of Representatives from Kajowa/Iwajowa/Itesiwaju and Iseyin Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

What is your assessment of the government of Governor Seyi Makinde?

I have said it several times that Governor Seyi Makinde is the best thing to happen to Oyo State. I am from Oke Ogun. I can say it anywhere that no government, since 1976, has fixed up to 40 kilometers of road for our region, but this Governor has done 240 kilometers. On infrastructure, Seyi Makinde has fixed more than 100 primary healthcare centres in the state in about three years; about 250 schools out of the 2,500 schools in Oyo State have been fixed. We have about 50 model schools. For some of us, payment of salaries might be something normal, but in some other places, where they may not pay salaries for four months, what do you have to say for a state where it is paid regularly. We can say that gratuity is a

What have been your campaign programmes?

Oke Ogun is the food basket of Oyo State, which means we have arable land for farming. We need to help people in agriculture business, and create jobs for our youths. We will partner with some organisations to train youth so that we can be proud of them. We will do this through policies. As lawmakers, we can use our knowledge to close some of these gaps and provide empowerment for our people. On healthcare, we thank God for what Governor Seyi Makinde is doing.

Do you see the PDP moving to the centre in 2023 and is there enough unity in the party or are they well prepared for the task?

When you consider what is happening in the APC, we can see the way the issue of presidential aspirants has become a joke. Who are the people that are buying forms for them, are they faceless, you can’t see them. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has a lot of roles to play in this. We are not disunited in the PDP. Once you have two or three people in a place there would be all sorts of interest.

Don’t you think that the PDP should have zone the presidency to the South East in the spirit of fairness?

This is democracy, why are you talking about zoning? Yes, as a person I would not mind if it goes to the South East. But you cannot beg anybody to come out to contest; if they want it they should show determination. For me, I wouldn’t mind a South Easterner to be the president now, the South West, South South and the North have done it, but it cannot be given to anybody on a platter of gold. So, the presidential aspirants from that area need to show more commitments. It’s even fair in the PDP, other people are just joking as if it’s not a contest. Also, the cost of nomination forms is crazy. How can you tell someone to look for N5million, N10million for a nomination form. You want to disengage the people there, where do you want the youths to get that kind of money to take over from the old ones. Most of our young guys who are more intelligent than us should not say they want to start from the presidency, they should start from somewhere.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...