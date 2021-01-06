News Top Stories

S/East leaders: We’ll vote for any party that gives us presidential ticket

A meeting of South East political leaders, cutting across different political parties held yesterday at the country home of Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, in Igbere, Bende council area of Abia State.

It rose with a resolution that Ndigbo across the country would vote any party that zones its presidential ticket to the South-East in 2023. That was also as the leaders resolved to work together towards actualizing the Igbo presidency project in 2023, irrespective of their different party inclinations.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, it recalled that, “Nigerians across political, ethnic and religious divides, fought hard, long and collectively to enthrone the current political dispensation as the surest way to engender national development and guarantee a just and equitable society where every section of the country enjoys a sense of belonging.”

It further noted that the, “Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has rotated between Northern and Southern Nigeria and among the various geopolitical zones. Thus, the South-West and South- South geopolitical zones in the Southern part of the country have produced the president of Nigeria. Hence, as power is expected to rotate to the South in 2023, the meeting noted that the South-East is the only zone in the South that is yet to produce a President of Nigeria in the current democratic dispensation.”

In the 5-point communiqué read by former Senate President, Chief Pius Anyim, the leaders resolved to “recommit ourselves to the deepening of the nation’s democracy as the surest way of fast-tracking national development and building an egalitarian society where no man is oppressed for reasons of his class, ethnic, religious or political affiliation and background.” The cross-party meeting implored other sections of the country to support the South-East zone to produce the President of Nigeria, saying it would promote justice and national harmony. It also urged all political parties to cede their presidential tickets in the 2023 general election to the South-East in the interest of justice, equity and national unity.

“To make good our demand and reciprocate such good faith, we have decided as a geopolitical zone with substantial presence in every part of the country to give a block vote and throw our full weight behind any major political party, particularly the APC and PDP, that zones its Presidential ticket to the South-East in the 2023 general election.

“We emphasize that what we seek is a Nigerian President of South-East extraction, one that will work to further unite and develop every part of the country. Such a President will be President of all Nigerians irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

