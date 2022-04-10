S/East Rainbow Coalition set for Ngige’s declaration

•As zone plots protest vote against PDP

Former Anambra State Governor and Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, is set to make an official declaration for the Presidential position of the country.

This is coming as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East have concluded arrangements to cast protest votes against the party should it fail to nominate a South East Presidential candidate.

According to the South East Rainbow Coalition, a political body made up of members of 18 political parties across the geopolitical zone, Ngige’s declaration has been long awaited and all arrangements have been concluded for the function this April.

One of the spokesmen for the coalition, Okonkwo Okom, a Lawyer, told Sunday Telegraph that when he was approached to join the race for presidency in December last year, Ngige promised to do so in April.

He said: “Yes, His Excellency has accepted to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he will make bold his declaration this month, April.

“All the consultations are almost through and we, the members of the South East Rainbow Coalition, made up of 18 political parties are solidly behind him in this contest. “We are also closing ranks with the South South Equity Forum, made up of our brothers in the South South, who have been meeting with him in the past one month now.

“Also, the Middle Belt Elders Assembly has also been having talks with His Excellency and all those talks would be made public on the declaration day.”

Okom noted that the handshake across the River Benue has so far been the easiest so far as according to him, the North has given Ngige’s ambition strong and favorable considerations. Brightening the chances of Ngige is the plot by the PDP in the South East to cast protest votes against the party, should it fail to nominate a candidate of South East extraction.

According to Chief Ukoha Kalu, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, “the decision by our party to throw the ticket open instead of zoning it to the South or South East is an insult and a slap on the sensibility of the Igbo in the South East, despite all the support we have given to the party. “What that means is that we can go to hell for all they care and that our brothers like Mr Peter Obi, Anyim Pius Anyim, among others are just fooling themselves and we shall see how they would succeed.

“We urge our Presidential aspirants in the party to get ready to decamp from the PDP if we do not get the ticket of the party and they should open talks with the APC as soon as possible.

“We salute the APC for taking a bold step in zoning the party ticket to the South and we also salute Governor Dave Umahi, Senator Chris Ngige , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, for holding forth for Ndigbo in the APC because if not for their strong presence in that party, they would not have considered the South.

Ukoha expressed optimism that that the APC would zone its ticket to the South East in view of what he described as the age long alliance between Ndigbo and the North.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...