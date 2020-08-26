News

S/Kaduna crisis: El Rufai commends Zango Kataf peace initiate

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comments Off on S/Kaduna crisis: El Rufai commends Zango Kataf peace initiate

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has commended His Highness, the Agwatyap, Chief Dominic Gambo Yahaya, for bringing together communities in his chiefdom towards the restoration of peace in Southern Kaduna.

 

The governor gave the commendation when a delegation of Atyap Chiefdom visited him at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House  yesterday.

 

The visit was to formally update the Governor on the peace summit held last Saturday, where Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities resolved to live in peace with one another.

 

 

El-Rufai also called on “every person of goodwill to support the Atyap Chiefdom’s efforts to bring its communities together and stop the bloodshed and destruction of property.

 

“Everyone should reject the temptation to take laws into their hands and instead submit all grievances to the lawful authorities,” he advised.

