S/Kaduna crisis: We’ve taken our case to God –CAN

…says politics discouraged us from taking El-Rufai to Court

The 4-week prayer protest organised by the Kaduna State chapter of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the Southern Kaduna killings came to an end yesterday, with the organizers saying they have taken their case to God.

This was also as they revealed that the association actually planned to take the State governor, Nasir El- Rufai to court over the killings, but political leanings of lawyers to represent CAN in court was an issue.

Members of the congregation, who were dressed in white attires as a mark of peace, prayed fervently against the reoccurrence of the killings, and pleaded with God to take over the battle on behalf of the people of Southern Kaduna.

The Guest Speaker at the ‘grand finale of the prayer and protest against the killings’, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, who is also the General Overseer of Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, disclosed that he suggested court action against the governor when the crisis started but that politics crept into the discussion.

According to him: “We had a meeting where I suggested court action against the State governor over killings in Southern Kaduna, and before I knew it, I began to hear political answers.” Apostle Kure called on lawyers of Southern Kaduna extraction to assist the zone fight its fundamental human rights, advising them not to succumb to temptation of eating the crumbs and sell their father land to strangers.

He said: “We need strategic leaders in Southern Kaduna. Where are our lawyers? I heard the other day that some of them are saying they can no longer work Probono (free of charge). “If we had started challenging the government in court, these killings would have stopped. “I think we need a rethink and begin to take our case to court.

Whether we are right or wrong, let the case last till 2025. We will come out of it.

“This is the most auspicious time in the history of Southern Kaduna. So prayers to God is our weapon and to end the killings”. On development, he said the people of Southern Kaduna are capable of developing the zone by themselves.

We can develop Southern Kaduna by ourselves. We will raise the money and develop Southern Kaduna. Our own late governor Patrick Yakowa would have developed Southern Kaduna but death took him away.

“If they don’t give us governor, one day we will get our own governor. For now El-Rufai should show us another side of him.

May we will understand him better”. Former Military Governor of old Rivers State, General Zamani Lekwot (Rtd), former Chairman of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P), General Martins Luther Agwai (Rtd) as well as former Minister of State for Environment, Lauretta Mallam were among personalities that graced the occasion.

