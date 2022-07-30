S.O Gbadamosi’s grandson: My grandfather and I were the last to see Awolowo alive

Late businessman and politician, Alhaji Sulaiman Oyesola Gbadamosi was one of the nation’s founding fathers who played a prominent role in midwifing the country from colonial rule. One of his grandsons, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, took us into the life and times of the Ikorodu, Lagos-born statesman. Excerpts:

People know the late Alhaji Sulaiman Oyesola Gbadamosi as one of the nation’s founding fathers; as a grandson, what kind of man was he to his family members?

S.O Gbadamosi was a very kind and generous man. He was extremely hard working. He was very focused on whatever cause he engaged in. He was very just in his dealings with fellow men. He believed in justice. He was large-hearted. He had friends from everywhere. He was very close to the Guinness family. Remember that he brought Guinness to Nigeria. He had friends as far as Igboland. Late Alfred Rewane who was the Ologbosere of Warri was his personal friend. In fact they (Gbadamosi and Rewane) were like Siamese twins. That is apart from the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo himself. Even though there was only one year gap between them, he still regarded him (Awolowo) as his leader. He called Awolowo ‘leader’ at all times. He never asked for much for himself. One incident sticks out in my mind, there was this politician who was a member of one of the government’s corporations at the tail end of the Second Republic, who brought some cash to him. It was in a very large bag and he told my grandfather that the money was his share from the proceeds of corruption in the corporation. He said no! that we (elites) can’t be doing this. He told his guest that the company was set up for the good of all Yorubas. He told him to take the money back to where he took it from. I won’t name the politician. But the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari came to power and was busy hunting around for corrupt politicians. At a point apparently when they wanted to arrest him (S.O Gbadamosi) for that incident because the gentleman refused to take the money back but I think he kept some measure of records which he eventually showed to them (the military officers). He was able to convince them that he was doing legitimate businesses and that his properties were acquired legally. They left him alone. My grandfather was very straightforward and he never asked for any form of favour from the government. He told me that whatever I do in life, I must never live on government money.

What was his relationship with the Ikorodu community?

He was a traditional man. He was very passionate about Islam. He was a devout Muslim but he was also at the same time very particular about preserving the culture and tradition of his Ikorodu people. As far as he was concerned, that was his identity. He was a very pivotal personality. He was extremely sociable too. He kept his old friends till he died.

From the way you’ve spoken, he must have been a very busy persona. What kind of man was he at home to his wives and children?

I won’t be able to talk about the wives but all I know is that they all clearly loved him. They (the wives) were always around him. He was a very loving father as far as I can remember. He tried to treat all his children and grandchildren equally, considering the fact that he had a large family. I think he did the best he could. For his grandchildren, I can say that he was a doting grandfather. Any grandchildren were free to drift to him. If you ask me or any of my cousins, they will tell you that they loved going to him. A lot of us spent our holidays with him in Ikorodu.

I spent my holidays in Ikorodu with him even though I lived with my uncle, Rasheed. There was always a huge battalion of children and grandchildren, children of friends all stayed with him. The catering was very daunting. Cooking was like we were in a restaurant. For instance, if they wanted to serve breakfast, they had to go to the bakery to get hundreds of loaves of bread alongside about 10 crates of eggs.

Sometimes children from the neighbourhood usually came around to share in the meals with us. Everyone that came to the house got fed. Most times, children from the neighbouring families stayed in our house for days. Whenever people were searching for their kids, our family compound was the first place they came to. He gave us free reign to do whatever we wanted to do but the worst you could ever get from him was when you became naughty.

Does that suggest that he was a disciplinarian?

Yes he was. He never tolerated nonsense from any of us. We all knew our limits with him. We knew we could get away with some things but also, we knew where the red line had been drawn and we dared not cross it.

Did he ever have cause to scold you in any way?

Oh yes!

How many times?

Three times as far as I can remember but by the time I became grown up, in my late teens, we became really close friends.

He was a man of many parts, a politician, businessman and a community leader; could you tell us what his typical day was like?

When I was a child, I always slept in his room. I remember that he smoked Cuban cigars and remember that the smell of Cuban cigar was one of my comforting smells. Whenever I smelt that as a child, I felt comfortable. He’ll wake up in the morning to take his long chewing stick wearing white buba, a skull cap and a wrapper. He would go to the balcony to pick phone calls or make calls to whoever he wanted to speak with. He had this ornamental phone. Though I was too young to comprehend what he was saying, I have those memories. He had a friend who was an Ikorodu prince, Prince Alagbe who sometimes would be on his own balcony abd they’d chat with each other. At some point in the morning, he would leave the house. Where he went, I didn’t know but I later realised that he would rather go to the factory or go to Lagos Island where he maintained an office. He returned home in the evening after having done whatever he wanted to do. I remember how he engaged with the people of his mother’s town in Ode-Remo. He helped them complete their Central Mosque, a church. I am aware that he also he helped in setting up Lafose Club.

In his lifetime, your father was a politician of note, while growing up, what were his political engagements like?

It wasn’t all very obvious to me. I do remember that he was very close to late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I can recall that Awolowo was always coming to see him in Ikorodu. Alfred Rewane was always coming around too. I remember those two. There was a campaign that late Chief Awolowo came to do in Ikorodu sometime in 1979. My grandfather’s house was the base camp for that event. They both went together to the Town Hall and back to the house before he (Awolowo) finally left. There were other similar visits of my grandfather to him too. In fact, my grandfather was the last person that saw Awolowo alive. I was with him.

Could you tell us what occasion was that, I mean the visit?

I remember that it was the beginning of the Ramadan fast. We were returning from Lagos and my grandfather thought it was wise to say hello to the Chief Awolowo. We were going to Ode-Remo. My grandfather usually spent every weekend in Ode Remo. He had a getaway country home in Ode Remo. He said we should see the late Chief Awolowo in Ikenne before going home. Unusually, Awolowo had his dinner upstairs because they had to move the dining table upstairs for him. I remember that I went upstairs to greet Chief Awolowo. They both had their dinner and we left for home when they were done.

It was very early in the morning, I think at about 4am the following morning, that we were notified in a telephone call that Chief Awolowo had passed on. There was a telephone in the sitting room and another one in my grandfather’s room, an extension. When the phone rang, I quickly went to pick it up. I heard my grandfather on the phone. At that time, he (SO Gbadamosi) was reading Professor Wole Soyinka’s The Man Died. He used to complain that Soyinka’s English was so complicated. That day I noticed that he kept sighing, The Man Died. I thought he was referring to the book because he had the book with him that day but it wasn’t until about 4pm in the evening that the Ogun State Television formally announced that Chief Awolowo was dead. It was then that things fell into place in my mind that the call in the morning most likely came from Mama (Chief Awolowo’s wife) and that the sighing that The Man Died was to wonder if Chief Awolowo could die. Awolowo’s death really shook him.

He was a political colossus but at many times in his political journey, he found himself at the opposing political end with other heavyweights such as late TOS Benson, Adeniran Ogunsanya and the likes, what was it like seeing him jostling with these great men?

There was never any form of competition between them. They were his aburos (junior ones). He was never in any competition with them. They were his younger brothers who were contemporaries with his late younger brother, Justice Odesanya. The two of them (Benson and Ogunsanya) decided to join the NCNC and he opted to go with Awolowo in the Action Group. My grandfather funded the Action Group for a period of 10 years.

You said he was one of the major financiers of the Action Group, one would wonder that since he committed so much resources to the party, he would naturally try to extract some favours from the government that was subsequently formed…

He was not that kind of man. This is someone who singlehandedly commenced the building of Ikorodu Road. Funded the project to up to 50 per cent, he was a philanthropist. He did things without seeking validation and acknowledgement from anybody.

Could you take us back to the last encounter that you had with him?

It wasn’t a pleasant encounter which I don’t feel inclined to recall.

How did you get the news of his demise and what were your immediate reactions?

I was in London when he passed on and I remember that I just returned from the U.S. It was January of 1992. I was with my cousins when the announcement came.

