News

S/South Speakers Congratulate Elected PDP Zonal Officers

Posted on

…say PDP Remains Nigeria’s Only Hope

The South South Speakers’ Forum has congratulated all Officers elected to pilot affairs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Zonal level.

This was part of the resolutions reached by Forum in a meeting held shortly after the PDP’ South South Zonal Congress held on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021 at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a Press Release signed by the Forum’s Chairman – the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, and made available to news reporters – the Speakers expressed optimism that “the elected Officers, having been tested and proven worthy – in acting capacities – would justify the confidence reposed in them by working to strengthen the Party”.

While describing the PDP as the only true national Party in view of its presence and spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country, the Forum stressed that the Party remains the most formidable, reliable and enviable political platform in Nigeria.

The Forum also declared their avowed commitment towards supporting the BRACED Commission (representing the States of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta States) to help strengthen integration and possible collaboration for socio-economic and infrastructural development of the region.

While reviewing the worsening economic, infrastructural and security situation in the country, the Forum noted that Nigeria has never had it so bad, stating further that PDP, with laudable, sustainable and feasible blueprint, is Nigeria’s only hope of recovery and encouraged Nigerians within the region to continue to support PDP to return the country to its glorious days.

Our Reporters

