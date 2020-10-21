News

S/South: Youths issue 3-day ultimatum to FG to declare, share gold derivatives

Some youth groups in the Niger Delta region, under the aegis of the Young Democratic movement and South-South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to declare the details of sales made from gold and other minerals in the past and now in the country.

This was as the groups also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all the states as it is the case with oil derivatives from the Niger Delta region.

 

In a joint press conference held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State yesterday, the youth groups, which spoke through the Leader of Young Democratic Movement (YDM), Kuseme Idiong, and Speaker of the South South Youth Assembly (SSYA), Victor Thompson, threatened a mass protest if the government failed to meet their demands.

 

The groups in the statement tagged: “Actualise One- Nigeria Apothegm on Zamfara Gold not only on Niger Delta Oil,” recalled that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State recently sold gold bar to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that the governor has no right to sell the mineral resources that belong to the Federal Government and the entire country.

The youths, who insisted that the gold found in any state belongs to the Federal Government, pointed out that the revenue generated from such mineral resources such as gold were to be shared among all the 36 states of the federation.

