S’ West Athletics Secondary Schools Invitational holds November

The first South West Athletics Secondary Schools Invitational and Relays will hold between November 11 and 13, 2021 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. This was announced as part of the resolutions reached after the two-day meeting of the executive board of the South West Athletics which held over the weekend in Lagos. The athletics meeting will be the first in the series of programme of activities released by the governing body for track and field in the South West zone affiliated to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. In the communique released after the meeting, the secondary schools invitational and relays will be preceded by a seminar on doping for elite athletes from the zone and certified coaches. The South West Athletics is also mapping out plans for an inclusive all secondary schools athletics competition that will be held in all the 18 senatorial zones in the six states that make up the zone namely Lagos Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti.

