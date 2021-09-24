S’ West Athletics Secondary Schools Invitational holds November

The first South West Athletics Secondary Schools Invitational and Relays will hold between November 11 and 13, 2021 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. This was announced as part of the resolutions reached after the two-day meeting of the executive board of the South West Athletics which held over the weekend in Lagos. The athletics meeting will be the first in the series of programme of activities released by the governing body for track and field in the South West zone affiliated to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. In the communique released after the meeting, the secondary schools invitational and relays will be preceded by a seminar on doping for elite athletes from the zone and certified coaches. The South West Athletics is also mapping out plans for an inclusive all secondary schools athletics competition that will be held in all the 18 senatorial zones in the six states that make up the zone namely Lagos Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti.
Related Articles
Europa League: Arsenal, Man Utd cruise into semis
Arsenal impressively swept aside Slavia Prague to reach the Europa League semi-finals with a fine away victory in the second leg. The night had potential to be a nervy affair with the tie evenly poised at 1-1, but the Gunners produced one of their best performances of the campaign to keep alive their hopes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lucky Igbinedion becomes grand patron of foremost Benin Club
Benin City the capital of Edo State came to a standstill on Saturday morning as a foremost Benin recreation Club honoured one of its own with the highest honour of the club on the occasion of a well attended 64th birthday celebration. Crescent Sports Club, founded well over 40 years ago, bestowed the honour […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Neymar set to make PSG return in January
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is set to return in January from an ankle injury suffered against Lyon on December 13. Neymar was seen screaming in agony and clutching his ankle after a challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off. The Brazil international, 28, was then carried off on a stretcher. “There is some bruising […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)