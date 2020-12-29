Politics

S/’West Caretaker C’ttee nullifies suspension of 5 Ondo PDP chieftains

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on S/’West Caretaker C’ttee nullifies suspension of 5 Ondo PDP chieftains
  • Sues for peace

The South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nullified the suspension of five chieftains of the party in Ondo State, saying their suspension by the state’s Working Committee fell short of procedures as laid down in the party’s Constitution.
Chief Oyedele Ibini, Hon. Lad Ojomo, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi were suspended by the State Working Committee of the PDP in the state on December 22.
A statement on Tuesday, by the Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, said the Zonal Caretaker Committee took the decision was taken at its meeting in Abeokuta on Monday.
The Caretaker Committee, in a letter to the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Hon Fatai Adams, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, called for restrain and urged the chairman to always ensure that his actions were in consonance with all extant laws of the party.
The letter signed by the Zonal Secretary of the party, Hon. Daisi Akintan, dated December 28, was copied to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee, Senator Bukola Saraki and others.
It reads: “Sequel to the suspension of the following leaders of the party in Ondo State; Chief Oyedele Ibini, Hon. Lad Ojomo, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi, and their subsequent appeals to the Zonal Committee, in line with Section 61(1) of the party’s Constitution (2017 as amended) in the grounds that they were neither queried nor given a fair hearing before they were suspended, the Committee is therefore compelled to act with immediate effect.
“Consequent upon the above, the Committee diligently considered their appeals severally, and relying on Section 57(6), which states that ‘any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself, shall be null and void.
“It was confirmed that they were arbitrarily suspended by the State Working Committee without any preliminary hearing as demanded by the Constitution.
“Therefore this action falls short of procedures as laid down by the party’s Constitution.
“In exercising its powers as stated in Section 61(2), the Zonal Caretaker Committee has therefore set aside their purported suspension from the party forthwith.
“We also wish to advise that you exercise restraint and ensure always that all your actions must be in consonance with all extant laws of the party, especially now that the party is trying to recover from the defeat suffered at the last gubernatorial election in the state.
“Please note that it is inauspicious for the party to embark on any action that is capable of causing disaffection, disordancy, dissilusionment and despondency among members. You are therefore advised to unite all tendencies within the party, and make them work together in preparation to winning future elections.
“It is also of utmost importance you note that the National Working Committee (NWC) in recognition of reconciliation as the key language of the moment, inaugurated a Reconciliation Committee led by HE Dr. Bukola Saraki, to look into all grievances and assuage same among members. You are thus expected to refer to the Committee all complaints, issues, grievances and allegations, when they arrive your state any moment from now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Imo North by-election: Between reality and sentiments

Posted on Author Emma Agu

Voters in Imo North Senatorial District of Imo State will go to the polls tomorrow to elect a replacement for the late Senator Ben Uwajumogu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who died in December 2019. What this implies is that, for one year, Okigwe has not been represented in the Senate of the Federal […]
Politics

Community policing dead on arrival in South East, says Nduka Eya

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA,

Chief Nduka Eya is a former Secretary General of Pan Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndugbo when late Ambassador Ralph Uwechue was the President General. Eya is also a former Commissioner for Education in the old Anambra State and former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, and today an elder statesman, who has remained vocal and […]
Politics

CNPP to Yakubu: Use your 2nd term to ensure votes count

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the reappointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to ensure that the rare opportunity provided by his second tenure did not end in disappointment after 2023 general election. The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica