S/West PDP congress: Group warns NWC against postponement

A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Collectives, has cautioned the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) against attempts at halting and postponing the Southwest Zonal Congress of the party already scheduled for March 6.

In a statement issued by the chairman of the group, Prof. Tejumade Akitoye- Rhodes, the PDP Collectives urged the NWC to warn the party’s legal adviser against destabilising the zone. The statement reads: “The Governor of Ọyọ State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, brought to the public forum yesterday an ambiguous attempt by the PDP national legal adviser to halt and postpone the South- West Zonal Congress already scheduled for March 6 through a very dubious court process.

“There is apparently no smoke without fire. The role of the legal adviser in a purported law suit that seeks to derail the Congress is rather disingenuous, suspicious, offensive and in bad taste. If allowed to subsist, it will lay a very dangerous precedent that may eventually set the party itself on the path of implosion. “And why single out the Southwest alone? This is totally unacceptable. It is an insult to the Yoruba people. It is an insult to Governor Makinde himself who is the leader of the party in the South-West.”

