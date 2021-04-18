News Top Stories

S’ West PDP lauds Fayose’s group over decision to broker peace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has lauded the decision of the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and that of Eddy Olafeso’s group to unite the aggrieved party men and women in the zone.

 

The party also commended the plan of the groups to prevail on Dr Eddy Olafeso and other candidates who contested in the just concluded PDP South West Congress held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, from challenging the outcome of the congress in court.

 

The PDP South West Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, in a press release on Saturday morning in Ado Ekiti and made available to journalists, praised former Governor Fayose, for his display of high level of maturity by yielding to calls and appeals from the stakeholders of the PDP and thereby sheathing his sword.

 

Atofarati said, “The outcome of the meeting held by the Fayose’s Group in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday was a good one and a right step towards ensuring unity and oneness of the party in the zone”.

 

He stated that the decision of the Fayose’s Group to join forces with the Governor Seyi Makinde and Taofeek Arapaja – led South West leadership is a welcome development  that will further help rebuild the opposition party.

 

Atofarati also expressed the appreciation of the Arapaja led executive to the Fayose’s Group which had stressed and affirmed after its Abeokuta meeting held on Friday that none of its candidates will go to court to challenge the outcome of the congress and maintained that the common enemy of the PDP and that of Nigerians is the APC”, in which they said they will rather prefer to join hands and work together to rescue the people from the miss – governance of the APC instead of embarking on internal bickering over the PDP South West Zonal Congress already held and concluded peacefully.

 

The party’s spokesperson also encouraged and counseled members to brace up to the challenges ahead of the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections holding in 2022 as well as the 2023 general elections.

 

He urged the PDP faithful in the zone to redouble their efforts towards ensuring they restore sanity to governance in the country.

 

He also called on the PDP family members to take advantage of the mis-governance of the APC and the Buhari-led administration in the area of security and economy to stage a quick come back to power at both the states and the federal level.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abdullahi as FCT Chief Judge

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, who has been in acting capacity, as the substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The President made the request pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as […]
News

Borno: Boko Haram kills three soldiers, two CJTF members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram members on Gajiram-Monguno Road, Borno State on Saturday.   Others were wounded in the attack. The military personnel and members of the CJTF were on their way to their base at Baga in […]
News Top Stories

Why I sold my N23.7bn shares in Intels –Atiku

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Onyekachi Eze

Bayo Akomolafe and Onyekachi Eze   Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has liquidated his shares in the Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited (Intels), an oil and gas servicing company. The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) explained that he took the decision because of the manifest actions of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica