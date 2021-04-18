S’ West PDP lauds Fayose’s group over decision to broker peace

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has lauded the decision of the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and that of Eddy Olafeso’s group to unite the aggrieved party men and women in the zone.

The party also commended the plan of the groups to prevail on Dr Eddy Olafeso and other candidates who contested in the just concluded PDP South West Congress held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, from challenging the outcome of the congress in court.

The PDP South West Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, in a press release on Saturday morning in Ado Ekiti and made available to journalists, praised former Governor Fayose, for his display of high level of maturity by yielding to calls and appeals from the stakeholders of the PDP and thereby sheathing his sword.

Atofarati said, “The outcome of the meeting held by the Fayose’s Group in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday was a good one and a right step towards ensuring unity and oneness of the party in the zone”.

He stated that the decision of the Fayose’s Group to join forces with the Governor Seyi Makinde and Taofeek Arapaja – led South West leadership is a welcome development that will further help rebuild the opposition party.

Atofarati also expressed the appreciation of the Arapaja led executive to the Fayose’s Group which had stressed and affirmed after its Abeokuta meeting held on Friday that none of its candidates will go to court to challenge the outcome of the congress and maintained that the common enemy of the PDP and that of Nigerians is the APC”, in which they said they will rather prefer to join hands and work together to rescue the people from the miss – governance of the APC instead of embarking on internal bickering over the PDP South West Zonal Congress already held and concluded peacefully.

The party’s spokesperson also encouraged and counseled members to brace up to the challenges ahead of the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections holding in 2022 as well as the 2023 general elections.

He urged the PDP faithful in the zone to redouble their efforts towards ensuring they restore sanity to governance in the country.

He also called on the PDP family members to take advantage of the mis-governance of the APC and the Buhari-led administration in the area of security and economy to stage a quick come back to power at both the states and the federal level.

