S3x For Marks: Ugandan varsity sacks Nigerian lecturer 

Kabale University in the Western Region of Uganda has sacked a Nigerian lecturer, Dr Nafiu Lukman Abiodun, the Head Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, over his alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of female students.

A Ugandan newspaper, ‘Kampala Dispatch’ reported on Tuesday that the don demanded sex from female students and made those who refused his demands have been forced to retake classes.

The varsity’s board found Abiodun guilty of sexual harassment after investigations and asked him to leave the institution in a letter revealed by the report, a development that was confirmed by the Chancellor, Jay Constance Kwesiga.

The letter partly read: “I regret to inform you that the Appointments Board of Kabale University Under Min.598160/AB/21122 found you guilty of Sexual Harassment, failure to follow examination regulations, and professional negligence. The board, therefore, directed you be severely reprimanded and your interdiction be lifted.

“The board further resolved not to renew your contract as a Senior Lecturer of Statistics when it expires on 11 November 2022. You are therefore required to hand over all University property in your possession to the dean of the faculty of Economics and Management Science in the presence of the financial auditor.”

Dr Abiodun, a Nigerian national is also the Director of Research at the University. He was banned mid-year to pave way for investigations into complaints that he was demanding sex from female students in exchange for marks.

The report further said: “Our reporter understands that Lukman would give retakes to female students that refuse.

“But his luck run out when some of the female students recorded him demanding sex on phone. Now in a November 11, 2022 letter addressed to Dr Abiodun, the Kabale University Secretary Canon Johnson Munono Byaryantuma, says that investigations found him guilty of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations and professional guidance.

“Kabale University Chancellor Joy Constance Kwesiga, confirmed the development when contacted on Sunday 13, November 2022 but declined to divulge details, saying that they have information that Dr Lukman may petition the court.”

 

 

