SA to Abia Governor hails contributions of Abia in Diaspora

The Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu, at the weekend, expressed her delight with the progress Abia Diasporas all over the world are making towards the development of the state.

Speaking in Newark, New Jersey in the United States on the eve of the 2020 National Diaspora Day, the Special Adviser commended the spirit and devotion of Abia Diasporans and their commitment to support the state government in various developmental programmes.

In a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, Ogbonna-Erondu highlighted some of the activities of the state and her accomplishments since her appointment a year ago. According to her, the accomplishments include acquisition and establishment of the Diaspora office at the Government House in Umuahia, resettlement and retraining of Abia returnees from South Africa and donation of medical equipment and supplies worth over N180 million.

Others are multiple medical missions, donation of school supplies and various educational materials including sanitary pads, and establishment of scholarships for tertiary education for Abia State scholars. Ogbonna-Erondu commended Abia Diasporas for their community spirit and praised their responses both individually and as organisations in the fight against COVID- 19 in Abia State.

The Special Adviser recalled how the Diasporas complemented the efforts of the state government by engaging in a number of initiatives, including sharing their expertise in infectious diseases and epidemiology, providing educational services, providing PPEs to the state isolation centres and donating cash, food supplies and other relief items to their communities.

The Special Adviser acknowledged the unwavering support and encouragement of Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and his government in facilitating these contributions. She also commended the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Ni- DCom), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for her unrelenting effort to galvanise and organise Nigerian Diasporas all over the world as partners in the development of our country.

Like this: Like Loading...