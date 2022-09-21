Sports

SA to bid to host for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Africa’s football association is planning a bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, its top executive said on Tuesday.

“We welcomed the world to South Africa when we hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup 12 years ago, and we would like to be given an opportunity to roll out the red carpet again in 2027 during the women’s tournament,” SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told AFP.

The decision to bid was made at the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) weekend executive council meeting.

South Africa hosted the 2010 FIFA men’s World Cup, becoming the first and only African country to have hosted the prestigious competition.

But it faces stiff competition from other bidders such as Netherlands, Belgium and Germany which have already launched a shared bid for the 2027 tournament.

The United States of America has indicated a desire to bid for 2027 or 2031 contest.

South Africa had been in running for 2023 clash, but pulled out.

In 2010 it hosted the 64 matches during the month-long tournament in 10 stadiums, five were built from scratch, and five received upgrades.

The stadiums are now used by football and rugby teams.

South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and Nigeria are the African countries that have qualified for 2023 WWC to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Cameroon and Senegal among 10 teams who have qualified for play-offs with three places up for grabs.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dare assures powerlifters of support for Paralympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The victorious powerweightlifters who came tops at the World Power Weightlifting competition in Manchester have been assured of support to commence early preparations for the Paralympic in Tokyo, Japan. Speaking during a reception for the team at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, described […]
Sports

JUST IN: Italian football great and World Cup winner, Paolo Rossi, dies aged 64

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paolo Rossi, the star of Italy’s 1982 World Cup-winning team, has died at the age of 64. The news was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit, reports The Guardian. “A very sad news: Paolo Rossi left us,” RAI […]
Sports

Anything less than AFCON title is a failure, Dosu tells Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has told coach Gernot Rohr that he must deliver the 2022 African Cup of Nations trophy before he could be counted among the successful senior national team handlers. Dosu in a chat with journalists said Rohr, who signed a two-year contract extension that will see him finish as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica