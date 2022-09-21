SA to bid to host for 2027 Women’s World Cup

South Africa’s football association is planning a bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, its top executive said on Tuesday.

“We welcomed the world to South Africa when we hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup 12 years ago, and we would like to be given an opportunity to roll out the red carpet again in 2027 during the women’s tournament,” SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told AFP.

The decision to bid was made at the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) weekend executive council meeting.

South Africa hosted the 2010 FIFA men’s World Cup, becoming the first and only African country to have hosted the prestigious competition.

But it faces stiff competition from other bidders such as Netherlands, Belgium and Germany which have already launched a shared bid for the 2027 tournament.

The United States of America has indicated a desire to bid for 2027 or 2031 contest.

South Africa had been in running for 2023 clash, but pulled out.

In 2010 it hosted the 64 matches during the month-long tournament in 10 stadiums, five were built from scratch, and five received upgrades.

The stadiums are now used by football and rugby teams.

South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and Nigeria are the African countries that have qualified for 2023 WWC to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Cameroon and Senegal among 10 teams who have qualified for play-offs with three places up for grabs.

*Courtesy: AFP

