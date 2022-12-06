Business

SAA introduces new destinations, increases frequencies

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

South African Airways (SAA) introduces new routes just in time for the festive season. The airline commences services to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Windhoek in Namibia, and a special schedule for Ggeberha from Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport.

On December 8, 2022, SAA will commence twice daily flights to Windhoek in Namibia, seven days a week. SAA has made it easier for customers to enjoy unique safaris which connect you to the earth and beautiful sunrises and sunsets against a majestic backdrop of either sea or sand.

 

SAA has added Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe to its growing route network from Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. Flights are available six days a week, except for Saturdays with departures from Johannesburg at 10h50, arriving at Victoria Falls International Airport at 12h25.

Departures from Victoria Falls are at 13h10 each afternoon arriving in Johannesburg at 14h50. Victoria Falls remains a popular tourist destination and the airline is proud to take its customers to the magnificence of one of the world’s largest waterfalls

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Aero recovering, expands travel market with two A320

Posted on Author Stories Wole Shadare

Nigerian airlines are beginning to expand the space for newer and relatively newer airplanes, signposting a shift from the old order where geriatric aircraft dominated the airspace.   What is seen now is the acquisition of fuel-efficient, performance-efficient A320 airplanes by the carrier. Ever since Airbus launched its single-aisle jetliner family with the A320, it […]
Business

Sterling Bank’s Heart Fellowship award holds Feb

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has said it will organise an award known as the Sterling Heart Fellowship Award, for young tech founders whose businesses employ innovative solutions to tackle challenges in the HEART sectors. The lender stated that the HEART sectors include health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation, adding that they […]
Business

NCC: Revised CC/SLA to strengthen stakeholders’ protection

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it undertook a revision of the framework stipulating the processes for resolving consumer complaints arising from service delivery by telecoms operator in order to achieve greater effectiveness in the sector and to strengthen protection of telecoms consumers and other stakeholders. Tagged: Complaints Categories and Service Level Agreements (CC/SLA), the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica