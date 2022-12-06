SAA introduces new destinations, increases frequencies

South African Airways (SAA) introduces new routes just in time for the festive season. The airline commences services to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Windhoek in Namibia, and a special schedule for Ggeberha from Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport.

On December 8, 2022, SAA will commence twice daily flights to Windhoek in Namibia, seven days a week. SAA has made it easier for customers to enjoy unique safaris which connect you to the earth and beautiful sunrises and sunsets against a majestic backdrop of either sea or sand.

SAA has added Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe to its growing route network from Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. Flights are available six days a week, except for Saturdays with departures from Johannesburg at 10h50, arriving at Victoria Falls International Airport at 12h25.

Departures from Victoria Falls are at 13h10 each afternoon arriving in Johannesburg at 14h50. Victoria Falls remains a popular tourist destination and the airline is proud to take its customers to the magnificence of one of the world’s largest waterfalls

