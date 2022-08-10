News Top Stories

SAA issues fresh modalities for ticket sale in dollars

Foreign airlines’ trapped $450 million fund in Nigeria is seriously affecting carriers such as South African Airways (SAA), consequently, the firm has been forced to ask their Nigerian customers to buy their tickets in naira, with the ones ticketed outside the country paid in dollars.

 

This is to make it easier for the airline to repatriate its money rather than going through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The carrier has informed  its trade partners that from today passengers can only issue Sold Inside Ticketed Inside (SITI) – trips emanating from Lagos-Johannesburg- Lagos tickets in naira. What it means is that all tickets issued in Nigeria will be paid for in naira in line with the CBN policy.

 

The carrier, however, stated that all other tickets such as Sold Outside Ticket Inside (SOTI) andSoldOutsideTicketed Outside (SOTO) will be paid for in dollars. Likewise, tickets bought outside the country would be issued in dollars.

 

The carrier stated: “Be informed that effective from Wednesday 10th August 2022, you can only issue SITI (i.e. LOS-JNB-LOS) tickets in Naira. ALL other tickets, i.e., SOTI, SOTOhavetobeissued in USD.”

 

New Telegraph this week exclusively reported that more airlines were taking drastic actions to stem further piling up of their money inNigeriabydevising means to ensure that air tickets are paid for in dollars for ease of fund repatriation due to the forex crisis in the country. Just last week, Emirates took the painful decision to forestall the accumulation of debts owed them by the Federal Government.

 

However, airlines such as British Airways, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic are said to be monitoring the situation aseffortsbytheInternational Air Transport Association (IATA), the clearing house for global airlines, to help repatriate the funds are said to have yielded no fruits. Emirates in a statement on Friday said it would reduce its flight operations to Nigeria over the inability to repatriate about $85 million in revenue.

 

The airline said this in a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika dated July 22 by Sheik Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice-president (DSVP), International Affairs. Emirates said the planned  reductions in its operations in Nigeria would take effect from August 15.

 

It added that flights would be reduced from 11 per week to seven per week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. “We have had no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria,” it said.

 

This is reminiscent of what happened in 2016 when the United States-based carrier United Airlines stopped operations when foreign airlines’ stuck funds hit $600 million. With effect from April 19 airlines on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreements (IET) GP code 275 stated that they would start  accepting issuing of tickets only in dollars.

 

This new policy, according to the group, was a result of the difficulty in repatriating their money trapped in Nigeria and other countries coupled with foreign exchange Notable carriers on the APG IET platforms, aside from other global channels, are South African Airways, Fly Dubai, Kenya Airways, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Rwandair, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, FrenchBee, EgyptAir, ASKY, Air Seychelles, Air Algerie and Air Namibia.

 

But 24 hours after the announcement, the airlines rescinded the decision to sell tickets in Nigeria in dollars. It was learnt that the protests by travellers and the government led to the cancellation.

 

