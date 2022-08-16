SAA: Tickets sold in naira for journeys originating from Nigeria

South African Airways (SAA) said contrary to some reports (Not Aviation Metric) that the carrier has begun to sell tickets in dollars, the carrier clarified that tickets are still sold in naira for journeys originating from Nigeria to South Africa.

A top official of the airline who spoke to New Telegraph under a condition of anonymity said SAA is not selling tickets in dollars in Nigeria, adding that tickets are still been sold in Naira in the country in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy that tickets are sold in the country’s currency.

The source explained that what SAA did was to ensure that tickets issued outside Nigeria would be paid for in dollars. Likewise, tickets sold outside and ticketed outside the country would be issued in dollars. The carrier in a statement to its trade partners on Tuesday stated: “Please be informed that effective August 10, 2022, you can ONLY issue SITI (i.e. LOS-JNB-LOS) tickets in naira.

All other tickets, that is, SOTI, SOTO have to be issued in USD.” It also stated that from Wednesday, August 10, 2022, passengers can only travel on Sold inside Ticketed inside (SITI), that is trips emanating from Lagos-Johannesburg- Lagos tickets in naira.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...