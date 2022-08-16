Business

SAA: Tickets sold in naira for journeys originating from Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

South African Airways (SAA) said contrary to some reports (Not Aviation Metric) that the carrier has begun to sell tickets in dollars, the carrier clarified that tickets are still sold in naira for journeys originating from Nigeria to South Africa.

 

A top official of the airline who spoke to New Telegraph under a condition of anonymity said SAA is not selling tickets in dollars in Nigeria, adding that tickets are still been sold in Naira in the country in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy that tickets are sold in the country’s currency.

 

The source explained that what SAA did was to ensure that tickets issued outside Nigeria would be paid for in dollars. Likewise, tickets sold outside and ticketed outside the country would be issued in dollars. The carrier in a statement to its trade partners on Tuesday stated: “Please be informed that effective August 10, 2022, you can ONLY issue SITI (i.e. LOS-JNB-LOS) tickets in naira.

 

All other tickets, that is, SOTI, SOTO have to be issued in USD.” It also stated that from Wednesday, August 10, 2022, passengers can only travel on Sold inside Ticketed inside (SITI), that is trips emanating from Lagos-Johannesburg- Lagos tickets in naira.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

N5.8bn debt: Omatek shareholders appeal to BOI for reopening

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Shareholders in Nigeria’s indigenous ICT company, Omatek Ventures Plc, has appealed to the Bank of Industry to reopen the company, which it shut since 2017.   The shareholders made the appeal at the company’s combined five years Annual General Meeting for the year 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, which was held in Lagos. In […]
Business

SITA unveils e-VISA, ETA to transform borders

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

SITA has announced the launch of SITA eVisa and SITA Electronic Travel Authorisation to meet the rapidly growing demand from governments for digital visa systems to stimulate national economies after COVID-19, strengthen security and improve the travel experience. Governments globally are shifting to modern travel authorisation solutions, like electronic visas and Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs). […]
Business

Benefit: Cash crunch scuttles payment of ex-Airways workers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

FG releases only N2bn The Federal Government has approved N2 billion for release out of the N5 billion required to offset the last batch of 1,000 former employees of the defunct Nigerian Airways, New Telegraph’s findings revealed. This is contrary to initial understanding between government and representatives of the former Airways workers. An insider, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica