Sabinus, Kiriku, Taaooma, B.I Benard rated top skit makers of 2022

Skit making has evolved from been mere hobby to a mega business. Comedy is ranked the third largest entertainment industry in Nigeria with a net worth of over N50 billion. In Nigeria talented actors have morphed into content creators and making millions from it. MUTIAT LAWORE spotlights some of the top rated skit makers in 2022

Sabinus

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, also known as Oga Sabinus or Sabinus, is undoubtedly one of the highest paid and most influential content creators in Nigeria at the moment. The actor’s funny relatable skits are perhaps one of his secret weapons. Oga Sabinus is the brand ambassador for a popular betting site: Oddstacker and many others. Some of his role models who have influenced him in his career are Mr. Ibu and Charles Inojie. He has also featured in multiple Nollywood movies, such as ‘Billionaire’s Bride’ and ‘Man of War’. Oga Sabinus won the online social content creators’ award category at the 2022 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) where he was nominated alongside other skit makers. With over 3.4 million followers on Instagram; Sabinus is surely one of the very few content creators smiling to the bank.

Taaooma

Greene Apaokagi Maryam, professionally known as Taaooma, shocked many when she emerged as one of the content creators with the most views on YouTube. She is one of the most followed Instagram skit makers and one of the most influential. In a recent interview, she said her skits once had zero comments. “One of the challenges I faced was that I didn’t get enough audience at that point and I understood that it was very normal because I was just growing. But it is also very discouraging because you feel like is anybody actually watching the things I am doing? “But the main goal wasn’t the skit at that point, it was to learn how to edit, so when I do my clips and edit, I just post and dump it there. So, I don’t check to really see what’s going on there as I was focused on my You- Tube to brush up my editing skills to be used in another video. “But when I started getting like one or two comments, it gave me the courage to keep going. I kept going and it was the consistency for me. Sometimes, I get h a t e f u l comments but I used the comment s as a point to readjust myself, assess what they are complaining about and make sure I correct it in my next video.”

Kiriku

When you think of Enorense Victory, aka Kiriku, words like talented, creative and outspoken come to mind. Kiriku is one of the most inspirational youngsters making waves at the moment. Known for wearing an oversized shirt, he has attained a level of success his age mates desire when they are older. Kiriku once stated in a recent interview that he doesn’t experience age discrimination in the entertainment industry. He recently bought two Mercedes-Benz cars. He took to his Twitter page to announce the good news with a photo of him and the new cars. He added the caption; “God don do am (God has done it). Double double.” As at the time of filing this report, he has 230, 000 subscribers on YouTube and 1, 200,000 followers on Instagram. Talent manager, Mayowa Adenekan, a.k.a Mayorspeaks, once described him as a chap worth paying attention. “Just Like a diamond in the rough, child actor and skit maker, Enorense Victory, a.k.a Kiriku, was discovered and he has gone on to become a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian content creation space. He currently has 1, 200.000 followers on Instagram and 230,000 subscribers in YouTube. ‘‘His facial expressions, articulate delivery and spontaneity are some of the glowing traits that make him unique and distinct. He is an epitome of a boy who is young and getting it.”

Ashmushy

With over 1, 300, 000 followers on Instagram and over 3,000 subscribers on YouTube, Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmushy, is not just making people smile, she is also smiling to the bank. In March 2022, she celebrated having one million followers on Instagram by announcing that she had become a homeowner. Ashmushy also posted pictures of the house and added the caption; “Got me another one to celebrate my new one million real followers, so feel free to double celebrate me.”

Nons Miraj

Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj and Ada Jesus, is a beautiful skit maker, social media influencer and actress. Her contents are relatable, authentic and humorous. In an interview Nons Miraj, who had earlier acted in some Nollywood movies, noted that skit making pays her more than acting. “Content creation has changed my life in a very big way. I remember when I used to act in Nollywood films, I would be paid as little as N30, 000 and they would keep me on set for one week. Sometimes, one would get stressed. They won’t even give one preferential treatment. But with skits, one does things on one’s accord. One is not working under anybody. One dictates the amount one wants to be paid based on the services one is rendering to the people that are paying for adverts. The life is just soft and sweet. Content creation is beautiful, as long as one is doing the right thing.”

B.I Benard

Known for giving his 2 cent on trending issues; talented Instagram skit maker and entertainer, Benard Emuobosa Ichide, known as B.I Benard, has surely made an impact in the content creation hub with his creative style of disseminating information. Benard knows how to hold his football lovers followers spell bound when he shares his opinion on certain football matches; not minding the backlash that comes with some of his contents, the creative has been able to touch major aspects of life via his contents. A proud father; B.I Benard recently was gifted an undisclosed cash amount by a Wizkid FC fan after he posted a content about the musician on his Instagram page and a supposed fan slid into his DM, requested for his account details and appreciated him for a job well done. Steadily making his brand relevant, Benard has transitioned into one of the wave making skit makers with diverse contents.

