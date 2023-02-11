Saboteurs within working against APC in Abia, says chieftain

National Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Friday Nwosu has accused some chieftains within the party of working against the party during the forthcoming March 11 governorship election in Abia State. Addressing newsmen on the state of the party in the state, Nwosu said the party is in the position to win the election but however expressed fear that this may not happen due to the level of saboteurs within the party. Nwosu, who spoke to the media on Friday in Abuja alongside the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka also called on members to embrace peace and work for the success of the party during the election.

He specifically said he was going to visit a former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogar to appeal to him to accept the Supreme Court ruling that recognized Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the party in the state. According to him, Emenike might not be the best or even good, but he has the ticket of the party as a governorship candidate today. While accusing members who have secured federal appointments as being responsible for the development, he urged them to consider giving the people of Abia the change they were yearning for. Nwosu said, “It is as if my state is cursed and that is why I plead with you to say it where it would be heard. What is making me cry is that these people with this careless attitude are enjoying the appointment and patronage of the FG of APC and it is not fair like that.

Further, he said, “Our structure is enough to win the governorship race. In my state, we have a federal Commissioner in PenCom representing South East, he is in our party; we have other federal appointees, all appointed by this government. And we also have Dr. Uche Ogar, who just resigned as a Minister and my humble self. In that state, l am telling you with our supporters, all of us coming together to support Ikechi Emenike, we will win that governorship race.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...