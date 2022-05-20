SACAN honours King Daniel with Most Outstanding Model award

King Daniel Isong, the brain behind Dreams Models, has been honoured with the Most Outstanding Model of the Year award by Safety Crusaders Assoiciation of Nigeria (SACAN). The award was recently presented to him by the president of SACAN, Victor Udoh in Lagos. The Award has been on for the past five years, and notable celebrities, captains of industry, top government officials had received the award for their beautiful and positive contributions in the society. While receiving the awards, King Daniel Isong, who was visibly excited, commended SACAN for the honour, just he dedicated the award to all the models who believe so much in him.

He also promised to work more to keep his fans, families, model abreast of developments in the industry. He also promised to help and developed more models as part of his goals for this year. According to him, Dreams Models is making more ways despite their 13 years in existence and they are still waxing stronger. SACAN is a non-governmental organisation known for its contribution in the society for awarding credible individuals who have performed so well in their respectful industry in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

