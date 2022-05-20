Arts & Entertainments

SACAN honours King Daniel with Most Outstanding Model award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

King Daniel Isong, the brain behind Dreams Models, has been honoured with the Most Outstanding Model of the Year award by Safety Crusaders Assoiciation of Nigeria (SACAN). The award was recently presented to him by the president of SACAN, Victor Udoh in Lagos. The Award has been on for the past five years, and notable celebrities, captains of industry, top government officials had received the award for their beautiful and positive contributions in the society. While receiving the awards, King Daniel Isong, who was visibly excited, commended SACAN for the honour, just he dedicated the award to all the models who believe so much in him.

He also promised to work more to keep his fans, families, model abreast of developments in the industry. He also promised to help and developed more models as part of his goals for this year. According to him, Dreams Models is making more ways despite their 13 years in existence and they are still waxing stronger. SACAN is a non-governmental organisation known for its contribution in the society for awarding credible individuals who have performed so well in their respectful industry in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

TV host, Ebuka recounts encounter with SARS

Posted on Author Stories by Edwin Usoboh

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a show host and compere, says his friend was shot during a hot chase by officers of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Abuja. The trained lawyer was commenting on the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality, which started as an opposition against the now-dissolved SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force. “On […]
Arts & Entertainments

Dr. Eucharia Anunobi: I can no longer accept roles that glorify pornography

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Nollywood veteran actress, Apostle Dr Eucharia Akuwa Anunobi, has just bagged a doctor PhD in Christian Education and Ministerial Arts from Kingdom Life Bible College. She told Flora Onwudiwe that her career cannot distract her relationship with God because her faith in God is on a solid foundation. Excerpts…       Congratulations, we learnt […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man cries out after wife who gave birth via CS denies him sex, refuses to pound yam

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out after his wife who gave birth a week ago via Cesarean Section (CS) refused to grace his bed and couldn’t make his favorite pounded yam for him. According to the man identified as Okemadu Dominic Chinonye on Facebook, his wife gave birth to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica